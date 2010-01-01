Laws changing day-to-day life!

Civilian see their freedoms gradually restricted, starting with the ban, on 21 January 1915, an open-air assemblies of any kind, or even indoor assemblies if the discussion relates to political subjects. All clubs with a political inclination are forced to close their doors. In the summer of 1916, this ban is strengthened with the prohibition of assemblies but also of any clamour, calling out or hurling of abuse on the public roadways. And to avoid even "silent actions" of this type, concerted demonstrations such as insignia, matching colour outfits and so on are also banned from the streets.

The morality police are set up in February 1915 in Brussels, then extended to all cities in the Kingdom. The objective of this police was primarily to control prostitutes – a profession that had grown in scope since the arrival of the troops – who can serve as a vector for certain venereal diseases that, according to the general staff, could potentially sap the strength of the German army.

In the summer of 1915, fearing departures for the front, "Meldeamt" offices are set up in the major cities and communities. These offices were tasked with monitoring all men in the community between the ages of 15 and 30 years. These men are obliged to check in regularly in order to confirm their presence. The communal authorities are given responsibility for their men, and should any of them fail to check in, the community has to pay a fine. At the end of 1915, this monitoring is extended to all men up to a maximum of 50 years of age, and no further relocations are authorised.

After the freedom of movement, the freedom of work will next be restricted. In that same summer of 1915, men are forced to accept (barring a sufficient reason) any public interest work assigned by the German authorities. Any refusal can result in imprisonment for up to one year.

The punishment for such passive resistance will grow increasingly harsh. In January 1916, a broad order "on the repression of acts threatening public safety" reiterates the list of actions that can be cause for the death penalty. This list includes, amongst other things, premeditated arson or flooding, aggravated or armed attacks against the representatives of the armed forces or delegates of the German civilian or military authorities, as well as any resistance with violence or armed resistance. Alongside these offences resulting in the death penalty, a series of other violations are created, for which the penalty consists of a minimum of 5 years of imprisonment: circulating false rumours on the movements or victories of the forces opposing Germany, helping prisoners to escape, or inciting insubordination amongst the German soldiers.