July 1914 : last vacations, last trains

The memory of the last vacations is by definition THE memory of the "belle époque", a time of peace, of course, but also of beauty and intelligence: that of the shining and cosmopolitan world of the intellectuals and artists of the Old Continent. Capable of speaking several languages and feeling at home almost everywhere in Europe, for them, the Europe of the early 20th century is a crucible of ideas and creations that still fascinate today. The two world wars and the subsequent Cold war killed off this idea of cosmopolitanism, by sharpening the hatred and fortifying the borders. The end of the Soviet Union didn't really bring it back to life, and that's why, today, we can only look back with nostalgia at these people who created knowledge and beauty while inhabiting the whole of Europe… though we recognise that once again, the myth of the "belle époque" leads us to idealize the past somewhat too much. Was it by chance that the author of the most emblematic book of this idealized pre-war period, Stefan Zweig from Vienna, just happened to be on vacation on the Belgian coast in July 1914?

In fact, the Austrian writer had planned to spend two weeks at Coq before meeting up with his friend, the Belgian writer Emile Verhaeren, at his country home in Roisin. He is certainly not the only foreigner on the Belgian coast at that time: as he himself wrote in The World of Yesterday, "all imaginable nations were gathered there in peace, a great deal of German was spoken – in particular, since just like every year, the nearby Rhineland was more than happy to send its summer vacationers to the Belgian coast ". These Rhinelanders included the future German Chancellor, Konrad Adenauer. Somewhat further south, at Westend, we find the Deutsche Villen-Colonie, a guesthouse comprising a series of villas intended specially for German tourists.

S. Zweig relaxes in the company of Belgian artist friends, and notably visits the painter James Ensor. Initially, articles in the press about the international situation are only briefly troubling to the vacationers: " we had seen diplomatic conflicts of this type for years; happily, they had always been resolved in time, before things got serious. Why not this time as well? Half an hour later, we already saw the same people splashing about and happily wading in the water, the kites headed up into the sky, the seagulls flapped their wings, and the warm sun shone down brightly on the peaceful land ".

Stefan Zweig doesn't leave Belgium for Austria until the very end of the month. He still thinks that his Belgian friends will be able to avoid the conflict. At least, that's what he claims to have assured them before leaving: ""It's nonsense! You can hang me from this light post if the Germans enter Belgium". I'm still grateful to my friends that they didn't take me at my word". At that time, the Belgian population is sad for the unfortunate Germans and Austrians who have to urgently return home, "probably heading off to war" as written in Le Peuple on 27 July. The Belgians are far from imagining that this war will come to them, and that some former tourists will return armed. This is the case of the German reserve officer Walter Bloem, who left a book of souvenirs about his 1914 campaign. This Captain in the 12th regiment of Prussian Grenadiers has only good memories of Belgium and his vacations in Blankenberghe, but once on campaign, this doesn't prevent him from believing all of the unfounded rumours about the supposed ferocity of Belgian civilians…

Arriving in Austria, Stefan Zweig finds himself swept up in the same patriotic fever as his compatriots. He will later regret it bitterly: he will notably never have an opportunity to reconcile with his friend Emile Verhaeren, who dies in an accident in 1916.