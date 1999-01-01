Imagining the war in Belgium before 1914

At the start of the 20th century, Belgium is famous for being one of the European drivers in scientific research and international cooperation. Its neutrality and small size are frightening to no one, and make it an ideal location for intellectuals from the major powers to meet and share their research.

This is the case with regard to surgery, for example, notably thanks to the efforts of physician Antoine Depage, who will subsequently become famous for his efforts during the war as part of the Army Health Service. In 1902 in Brussels, he founds the International Society of Surgery (ISS/SIC) and, in the Belgian capital, organises the first three conferences in 1905, 1908 and 1911, before chairing the fourth in New York in April 1914. The Society currently has several hundred surgeons as members, including some of the most illustrious, coming from 23 countries.

When the First Balkan War breaks out in 1912, physicians in several countries get organised in order to send surgeons and personnel into the field so as to set up "ambulances" (in other words aid stations, where the wounded can be provided with first aid) and to help in pre-existing hospitals. Belgium does its part: four teams leave in the autumn, with two going to Serbia, one to Bulgaria and the fourth with Antoine Depage himself and his son Antoine, to Turkey. These missions firstly have a humanitarian aim and are not entirely devoid of danger, if only for the epidemics which the physicians will have to face. There are nevertheless not totally disinterested, as they will allow the physicians to acquire experience.

Upon returning to the country, these physicians are naturally preferred witnesses of the reality of a modern war. They have acquired precious know-how and it is not surprising that several physicians from the Balkan "ambulances" will subsequently play an essential role on the Belgian front lines, alongside all Antoine Depage. But it is also important to note that these direct witnesses also sometimes have a tendency to excessively extrapolate on the basis of their experience, forgetting that this experience was acquired in a very particular context. As such, they paradoxically contribute to consolidating certain incorrect opinions regarding war, while providing them with a scientific basis.

Antoine Depage's "ambulance", for example, is so far from the Turkish front that it will only have to treat the lightly wounded, who alone are capable of travelling a distance of 50 km on foot over several days, without dying along the way. As such, the mortality rate of patients is heavily reduced. But if he is aware of this bias, A. Depage cannot prevent himself from adopting a totally incorrect viewpoint, but one that is widely shared at the time, on the question of the efficiency of the modern rifle. It appears to him to be very limited, as he explains to the audience during the New York conference in April 1914:

" One factor that, during recent wars, astonished all surgeons was the relative harmlessness of the modern rifle; it has been said that it's a humanitarian weapon, as though these two words could never be found together! In fact, I've seen, and others have seen as well, bullets going through an arm or leg, sometimes for their entire length, other times the abdomen or chest, or even the basal parts of the brain, without causing any infection or serious subsequent problems ".

More accurately, Antoine Depage estimates at the same time that "the effects of cannons have become more murderous than ever" while describing the effects of shrapnel as horrible", when referring to shrapnel shells that explode and send small metal balls flying in all directions.