Hunger and flour : a history of war read in the bread

The sun rises, and it's a new day beginning with a nice slice of buttered bread, a biscuit wrapped in a coloured cardboard box, a croissant or pastry purchased when walking by the bakery… Behind these products, we find one of the most ancient food combinations in the history of humanity, flour and water. The bread resulting from this mixture has been the basis of several civilizations worldwide, and has undergone many transformations with the discovery of new combinations and new tastes. We therefore see the progressive addition of flours from cereals of all kinds (wheat, corn, buckwheat, rye, millet…), butter, yeast, dried fruits, fats, salt, sugar, cream and even chocolate. From basic white bread to the delicacies of the finest pastries, there are food habits that have been maintained across Europe to this day. In the case of Belgium, this is one of the many stories of the Great War: namely that of the shortage with regard to the preparation, distribution and, especially, the possibility of buying bread, the greatest difficulty for the population. The harvests, the transportation of cereals and flours, as well as the number of grams that each person was entitled to receive, were all strictly controlled by the German authorities, and organised by the CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) in collaboration with the CRB (Commission for Relief of Belgium).