How the Germans view the Belgians

In Aubel, for example, the Germans discover a rich and bountiful territory. They describe the villages, where everything is focused on animal breeding, right down to the layout of the houses. The Germans prove to be quite severe, with this region's inhabitants being described as unwilling to make an effort, and looking after their animals poorly, which are in bad condition. They would even apparently have been quite happy to steal from one another upon the arrival of the German troops. A story is told to anyone willing to listen, about Belgians who had fled to the Netherlands during the invasion and who, upon returning home, filed a complaint with the Germans against a family of Jews in Battice, that apparently visited all of the empty houses in advance of the occupation troops, before taking refuge in the Netherlands. They are also described as a very pious people, easily manipulated by their priests, notably about the idea that Germany violated Belgium's sovereignty in August 1914. Even the slightest defeat of the Germans, real or not, is directly reflected in the behaviour of the population, though the inhabitants display great calm and a peaceful attitude relative to the occupation troops.

While most Belgians remain as far from the Germans as possible, some will use their presence in order to settle personal disputes. As such, in the sources of the Augsburg battalion, we find a denunciation letter postmarked by the Post office on 15 May 1915:

"To the Commander of the battalion at the Aubel gendarmerie" "Colonel, I respectfully take this opportunity to inform you that, in Aubel, there is currently a band of fraudsters who, thanks to their familiarity, can successfully get young men across the border while providing them with all means needed in order to be able to get across; They have also taken a large number of letters from Holland to Belgium, and from Belgium to Holland. The men smuggle flour, and take advantage of this to get the young men across, who pay them very well; I can't tell you exactly how many letters they have brought across from Holland these days, as well as a number of photographs of Belgian volunteers sent via Holland. I learned about this affair because of a dispute between them, and I take great pleasure in informing you that these people are Magers Lambert, Magers Nicolas, Drouven Paul, Pesser Jean, and Nélissen Mathieu who make up this band of fraudsters; Sincerely, -signature illegible-".

This letter, in which the orthographical errors have deliberately been included (in the French text), is followed by a translation in German along with notes on the addresses of the people who have been reported.