How the Belgians view the Germans

During the war, civilians rarely distinguish between the various types of soldiers. Indeed, once the front lines have passed, it is the Landsturm, older soldiers or unfit for service, who will be assigned to the occupation rather than to the trenches. Rarely are they described as Landsturm, with the Belgian civilians describing the actions of the "Germans" irrespective of their rank or posting. Some differences are noticed, however. The first patrols by the Landsturm, in stark contrast with the front-line soldiers, in September 1914, bring to mind certain memories within the population: " When [the civilians] see the Landsturm soldiers going by, big and small, fat and thin, it's more solemn, but also more comical than our civil guard. You get the impression of watching a parade of military costumes through the ages! What a difference with the troops from August! As such, the residents of Liège are quick to comment on these troops: They'll take anyone!".

As the war advances, the relations do not improve. In keeping with the requisitions, exploding food prices and, finally, the deportations, the Germans are blamed en masse, without any kind of distinction.

The army's growing supply difficulties are noticed by the civilians who, in December 1915, take note of the poverty of the troops, their old and heterogeneous equipment – notably including rifles described as "Belgian, French or Russian, and even sometimes Chassepot rifles from the 1870s" - but also of the age and physical condition of these troops: "[...] old men, the deformed and the sick […]". Civilians also take note of the progressive reduction of the number of men occupying the cities and their surroundings. Indeed, more and more men are sent to the front, which in August 1917, for example, will reduce the number of men guarding the Boncelles fort to just 3.

The officers, reproached by the population for ordering searches only in an effort to find bottles of wine, are described along with their men: "[...] Amongst the latter [the officers in attendance], there were some that we saw each day, notably a higher cavalry officer with a greying mustache, who never went out without his dog, a fox terrier, that he kept next to him on the tram or that he would carry under his cape when it was raining or cold. There was also an old major, a big old man with a pointed goatee, who lived here with his family and who, each day, would take long walks with his grandchildren. Then an artillery officer, a small man with a cantankerous and grumpy countenance, who was always on his own, even in his carriage pulled by two horses with harnesses covered with copper ornaments. This one certainly liked things to be glittering, since his servant wore livery that included countless numbers of large mother-of-pearl buttons sewn on the sleeves, on the back of the livery and even on the seam of the trousers. But the best known of these dodging officers was Lieutenant von Mallinkrodt, who served as the governor's secretary at the command headquarters. He was always welcoming, invariably promising to intervene if you but filled out a complaint, but it was very rare for these promises to be honoured, or at least followed by any effect."