Herman Van der Linden and the sack of Louvain (August 1914). An intellectual's trauma

August 1914. Symbolic of the opening hostilities of the First World War, this month appears to us as a thunderclap in an otherwise clear blue sky. Louvain, a university town since 1425, where the July exams had just ended, will be paying the price, and a bloody price indeed. The Belgian university world has not yet been affected by the grievances of the Flemish movement. Of course, the judicial and administrative worlds have been affected by laws. But the university world remains as though a protected ivory tower. It's the golden era of a small universe, a French-speaking, bourgeois and often liberal world. It lives at the rhythm of graduating classes, education given in French, and the few annual student forays into alcoholic excess. The life of this microcosm therefore rolls along peacefully.

A native of Louvain in his heart, Herman Vander Linden (1868-1956), a history professor at the University of Liège, epitomizes what the city will experience. Until 1914, the life of this rigorous and austere scientist – who would only marry at 43 years of age – and of this man of the archives, had been a series of diplomas, works, study trips abroad to France and Germany, where historical sources had been taken to the far reaches of study, namely the Quellen. Germanic culture is like a badge of honour for him. He is imbued with it by his first professor, barely 6 years old than him, author of the Histoire de Belgique that is still spoken of today, historian Henri Pirenne (1862-1935).

In a commonly shared blow from destiny, the latter will also be caught up in the pangs of the 1914-1918 war. Would he not lose one of his sons in 1914? Would he not leave Belgium in 1916, carried off militarily by the occupier before being incarcerated at the Holzminden camp, where he would give lessons to Russian prisoners? For these men, for such scientists, 1914 was the end of an era, and the end of the idyll that they had known with Germany. Just like the newlyweds who would spend their honeymoon on the shores of the Rhine, they then begin to hesitate when looking at yesterday's point of reference. The finest example of this break with Germany is incarnated by historian Godefroid Kurth (1847-1916), who himself trained Henri Pirenne and, to some degree, Herman Vander Linden. A native of Arlon, guttural of speech, nervous, ambitious and somewhat mystical, Kurth was first and foremost a Catholic intellectual very well-placed in political circles, who would plead his best case in a work published three years after his death: the Guet-Apens Prussien en Belgique, published in 1919.

Let us quote these lines by Kurth (translation), that Vander Linden could easily have written: In me, Germany had no better friend in Belgium. I'm pleased to say so openly, at a time when such an admission, both in Belgium and elsewhere, could lead to a measure of unpopularity […] This book would never have been written if the hand writing it were still capable of holding a gun, and if the author's career had ended in the trenches of the Yser. But since death, like fortune, despises old men, it will not be surprising that, having been unable to offer my blood to the homeland, I can only give it the humble tribute of my testimonial.