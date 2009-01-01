Helping the country and helping yourself: acts of resistance during the First World War

The maquis, Jean Moulin, the attacks, the Righteous amongst the nations : for the vast majority of the population, the term "resistance" directly refers to the Second World War. While certain acts of resistance in 1914-1918 were repeated some 30 years later, a large number of these were of very different kinds. There is no reference to armed resistance, for example. During the First World War, Belgium's aspect as a combatant, one that did not capitulate, the neutrality and integrity of the Netherlands, that remained neutral during the four years of war, as well as a particularly dissimilar political dimension, have a very significant impact on the resistance and its actions. Indeed, while Belgium had to abandon its status as a neutral country during the German attack in order to join the French-Russian-English alliance, its neighbour the Netherlands, while never attacked, will play a very special role. The Netherlands will be the territory for the passage, most often illegal, of men toward the front, and of merchandise or letters going to occupied Belgium. The Dutch army will remain very indulgent towards such traffic and towards all of the belligerents, with many German deserters also taking refuge there.

The resistance will therefore assume a variety of different shapes.

On the one hand, civilians organise themselves in order to deal with the restrictions by means of a domestic and then international black market, with channels for importing prohibited or rare products. The long border with the Netherlands will serve as the playing field for smugglers of all types. They don't limit themselves to food, some soon specialise in the transportation of letters or people towards the front or Allied countries. Patriotism also means refusing to work for the occupier, which means a good number of men being imprisoned in Germany.

One must obviously not forget the "standardbearers" who set the example by their resistance to the directives of the occupiers, such as Adolphe Max, burgomaster of Brussels, or Cardinal Mercier, the primate of the Belgian church, to mention only two.

Finally, major organisations with significant numbers of activists deserve special note, such as the underground press (for example the Libre Belgique), and organisations devoted to spying on the German rear lines for the benefit of the Allies.