Going on leave and the morale of the German troops

Outside of vacations, the men have little in the way of relations with Germany and their families. The mail system is a widely used means of communication, firstly to hear the news but also because most of the men send their pay home to their families, at least until food prices explode in Belgium. It is not unusual for this money not to reach its destination, which prompts the government to announce that any monies that do not reach their intended recipients will not be reimbursed. Excessive detail is prohibited when describing what's happening at the front, or even in Belgium. In mid-December's 1915, the authorities inform soldiers that the German postal system is already overburdened, and that there is no point sending Christmas cards to their families, which are asked to wait. From time to time, the men receive food parcels from their families but also from the German Red Cross, notably during the Christmas holidays.

Another link, though very indirect, between the occupation forces and their families will be the wartime fundraising efforts. In all, 8 general collections are carried out amongst the battalions, in order to help families in mourning. The collected sums vary enormously: indeed, while the fifth collection in November 1916 successfully gathered 147,770 marks, the seventh one a year later only brought in 45,900 marks. The total climbs back up to 108,300 marks for the eighth collection, after an "advertising" campaign by the officers and company commanders amongst the men. Other battalion-specific collections are held throughout the war, for a specific family or for all of the families of the men killed in combat. Between 400 and 600 marks are collected per family, between 1400 and 2500 for all families taken together, per battalion and per collection.

To correctly understand the evolution of morale amongst the troops, it is necessary to specifically study the policy for granting leave. Before considering numbers, it is worth recalling that the vast majority of German Landsturm battalions (occupation troops) include more than 500 men involved in farming, which represents a proportion of more than half, and that these men are aware of the agricultural production difficulties being experienced in Germany. Until 1916, in fact, the vacation policy is quite generous: in the sowing and harvesting months, there can be up to 250 men on holidays during one month, including 180 farmers, distributed according to what the farms produce. Some go during the spring and summer, others prefer to take their leave in the autumn when the time comes to harvest grapes and potatoes. In 1917, two sets of orders are issued in order to limit vacations. The first, in March, limits the number of men on leave at a given time to eight men per company, while the second, in June, sets a limit of 10% of the entire battalion. Both of these policies are quickly abandoned, perhaps under pressure from farmers. The third, that causes the biggest stir, is issued on 20 October 1917. As of this date, only 3% of the men can simultaneously visit their families while on leave. This order, that even some officers consider to be severe, henceforth allows no more than 40 men per month to return to Germany. Only a death in the immediate family or a case of force majeure makes it possible to avoid these rules. This rule is only slackened starting in June 1918, from which point we see an average of 100 or so men on leave per month, which remains the case until the end of the war.