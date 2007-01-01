Gas attacks

If Belgium is sadly chosen for the first combat use of gas, one of the reasons for this is that it meets the requirements for the use of chlorine gas. As previously explained, chlorine must be able to spread easily, without losing its density. The relatively flat relief of the Flemish plains will be the ideal terrain for the spread of toxic clouds. Given that these clouds are carried only by the wind, the Germans will wait for appropriate meteorological conditions. The wind must not be too strong, and it must not be blowing in the wrong direction. As such, the date of 22 April is not randomly chosen. The wind is blowing from west to east (from the German lines to the Allied lines), the sun isn't too hot (which would have evaporated the gas), and there's no rain (which would have pushed the gas into the ground).

Many problems surround the repetition of this operation. The most important point is the element of surprise. As such, the time of day must be chosen with meticulous care. Given the colour of chlorine gas (greenish yellow), it must be released at the moment when it is least visible, i.e. in full daylight… Also, preparing the operation takes a certain amount of time. Approximately two weeks are needed to deliver thousands of tanks near the enemy line, and to bury them. During this significant lapse of time and faced with so much agitation, i.e. the transport of thousands of tanks and the necessary works, the enemy's intelligence services may well anticipate this attack, and provide the soldiers with protection means.

With the drifting cloud of toxic gas depending on too many random factors such as climatic conditions, a second system for using gas is developed: chemical shells. The massive use of such shells will not be seen until almost 1917. Without precise information on the efficiency of this new weapon, the armies preferred to use conventional munitions as a result of a shortage of shells between 1915 and 1916.

The use of such shells will result in new tactics, but also the recourse to new gases.

Example of an exercise undertaken by soldiers, and that can be found in the notes of the Belgian army from 1917 :

" III. Usage Method.

The fumes from shell n°4 (gas containing Vincennite with toxic properties), the density of which is relatively low, tend to dissipate quickly.

The fumes from shell n°5 (Phosgene tear gas), three times heavier than air, follow the surface of the ground and infiltrate into the deepest shelters, where they make the atmosphere unbreathable for quite a long time.

These essential characteristics serve to clarify the usage method that is likely to give the best result.

Shell n°4, with its devastating action, has been specially designed for its surprise effect at the start of an attack. Its use is less appropriate when the alerted enemy has been able to don protective gear.

It is in this case that shell n°5 should be used. Fired methodically, it will force the enemy to remain in a fatal atmosphere that will produce its effects when the protective masks have exhausted their reactive capability.

In general, and when atmospheric conditions are suitable for their usage, both types of toxic projectiles will be used successively, while taking the following rules into account:

1°) Beforehand, determine the firing elements using explosive shells so as not to encourage the enemy to don protective gear.

2°) Begin the attack by firing, with the speed allowed by the equipment, volleys of shell n°4 (…) "

Once the strategy has been implemented, the chemical artillery will focus on very specific objectives: rendering accesses impractical due to the persistent nature of the gases, hindering the adversary who will have to cover his face for a certain time, neutralizing strategic points, allowing the artillery to fall back, putting a troop out of action."