From censure to exile: from broadsheet to underground

Two and a half months after German troops begin their invasion of Belgium, the occupier's first measures against the freedom of the press are initiated. On 22 September 1914, the Military governor, General-Baron Von Lüttwitz orders a small notice to be posted on the walls of the city of Brussels:

I would remind the population of Brussels and its suburbs that it is strictly forbidden to sell or distribute newspapers that have not been formally authorised by the German military governor. Any violations will result in the immediate arrest of the sellers, as well as extended imprisonment.

The first convictions are quick to follow. A man named Louis Prost is sentenced to six months in prison "for having spread copies of untruthful news regarding the war, reproduced by typewriter". The pressure applied by the occupier on the freedom of expression will rapidly push certain people to write and publish through clandestine channels. In 1915, Victor Jourdain and Eugène Van Doren are at the origin of La Libre Belgique, that will involve no fewer than 500 people, all of whom will spend two years of the war operating clandestinely. La Patrie will follow in 1916, and Le Flambeau (liberal leaning) in 1918. Other types of publications also feel the impact of the German censorship, that does not hesitate to blue-pencil the original texts. This is what happens to the Histoire de la Guerre de 1914-1915, d’après les documents officiels, distributed in Brussels. Here, for example, is an interview between Sir Goschen, British ambassador in Berlin, and German Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg, i.e. their last conversation on 4 August 1914.

The original text tells us:

I found the Chancellor to be highly agitated. His Excellency began a harangue that lasted for 20 minutes. He told me that the decision by His Britannic Majesty was terrible. All that for a little word neutrality, a word to which no one paid any attention in wartime, really all of that for just a scrap of paper.

The text reviewed by the German sensors:

I found the Chancellor to be visibly agitated. His Excellency told me that the decision by His Britannic Majesty was terrible.