Food relief for the "poor little Belgians"

Talking about the food during the war period necessarily means bringing up products that have left a bitter taste in the collective memory as a result of their repeated usage, such as chicory and rutabaga during the 1914-1918 period. However, what role was played by fish, such as the canned tuna and salmon that found their way into Belgian stomachs in great quantities for the first time during the Great War? Given their previous parsimonious usage, how were rice and corn introduced? The concept of new foods, often forgotten when thinking about the conflict, could be found in each of the cans coming from Spain and Portugal, in the boats containing – thanks to technological progress – cold rooms in order to cross the Atlantic with Argentine meat, tonnes of sugar and coffee sent by Brazil, Canadian and Australian cereals, and bags of corn flour imported from the North American side of the world. The objective of the CNSA, "to properly feed the population at a good price when commerce can no longer do so" facilitated the arrival of 700,000 tonnes of foodstuffs (corn, peas, beans, bacon, cocoa, coffee, malt flakes, bran, etc.) between December 1914 and late October 1915, as well as 320,000 tonnes of flour over the period of the war!