Fashion in wartime: to be and to be seen

However superficial it may appear, fashion will also be a collateral victim of the war. Present within the territory since 1914, the German occupier requisitions raw materials: ribbons, wool, accessories and fabrics. Fashion has to adapt: the models are (slightly) shortened in order to use less fabric, while being less demanding with regard to the trim. Male and female inhabitants, but especially female, experience problems with the procurement of raw materials (fabrics, buttons…) and stock shortages in the stores, as direct consequences of the occupier's decisions.

The CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) will play a major role in the actions intended to overcome the clothing shortages. It organises a section in charge of supervising the various clothing distributions for men, women and children. For the needy, these charitable works organise clothing centres to distribute – especially to children – trousers and shoes. For this purpose, it counts on imports from the United States, including finished clothing items or fabrics, as well as on the mediation efforts of the Spanish ambassador, the very present Marquis de Villalobar. Thanks to the cumulative intervention efforts, the imports of clothing and fabrics are not requisitioned, under the exclusive condition that they will only be used for needy civilians.

To give an example, we note that solely for the period from January to June 1918, as the needs grow increasingly demanding in what is already the fourth year of the occupation, 15,000 tonnes of clothing and shoes are imported, representing 274,374 outfits for children, 170,342 outfits for men, 86,991 outfits for women as well as footwear totaling more than 300,000 items, without counting the fabrics that would be used to create hundreds of thousands of clothing items.

In Belgium, fashion is also a means for discreetly thumbing one's nose at the occupier. Of course, the latter will quickly prohibit excessively flashy displays of ribbons or clothing portraying a patriotic message.

In the Allied countries, where merchandise circulates freely, there's obviously a greater choice and, if dresses are slightly shorter, it is undoubtedly less for the sake of savings, though this element may also contribute, than it is due to the evolution of fashion. In fact, both of these factors must certainly be part of the explanation. For women who can afford a varied wardrobe, the models are obviously always adapted to the social activity. The models carry on from the pre-war trends: lots of blouses and collared bustiers separating the upper part of the body from long skirts. And the chic magazines promote straight dresses that elicit comparisons of society women with vines, with or without gathering or strips of fabric over-sewn on the front. Of course, these dresses and skirts are long and the arms are most often covered. It is impossible to quickly break with a long period of moral and sartorial austerity. In terms of fabrics, some of the preferences include tulle, silk (or imitations) and serge, but once again, this depends on the social conditions and means of the client in question. In the winter, the preference is for velour and visible heavy fur linings. The collars and jackets are reminiscent of those of soldiers. In all cases, the colours are darker and can be described as "military" tones: burgundy, brown, taupe, water green. In the Allied countries, for women taking the place of men in industry, the outfits are more practical: skirts and trousers begin to make their appearance. Hats range from graphic creations for social occasions, to short simple hats.