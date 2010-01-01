Even with nothing, we can still invent drinks!

For the Belgian population, the place of beverages as part of the wartime menu was marked by the art of substitution. For the CNSA, the products that they distributed to the population and to the institutions that prepared food for children and for the destitute, also experienced changes with regard to their composition. For example, each child receiving the School Soup also received, in addition to a plate of soup, a beverage and a "couque" (a kind of cake or bread) for the morning recess period. Depending on the availability, this was often milk, cocoa or torrealine (a coffee substitute made from rye or barley malt). Like most of the charities looking after the food needs of the Belgians during the war, this distribution of drinks followed medical recommendations: "It is essential for the school meal to include a nutritional beverage in addition to the "couque", i.e. milk, cocoa, coffee, etc. It has been observed that when the children do not receive a liquid, the couque becomes very difficult to ingest. Providing the couque alone does not align with the views of the National Committee.." (Letter sent to the CNSA by a school director in Brussels in March 1917)