In my opinion, this last recipe is the one that provides the most pleasant beverage, comparable with a light perry (fermented beverage made from pears); after a few days in the bottle, it foams and sparkles along the lines of champagne.

Always begin with a strong decoction of the herbs, that you must leave to steep for a few minutes; dissolve the sugar or the cream of tartar in water; strain all of your liqueurs through a horsehair sieve or piece of cloth, and pour into a properly cleaned cask of sufficient size, along with the water, the eau-de-vie and the vinegar. Stir thoroughly and then allow to rest. The fermentation occurs more or less actively, depending on the temperature of the location where the barrel is placed; the ideal temperature is between 10 and 15°C. The fermentation can also be activated and made more regular by adding 50 to 60 g of beer yeast, mixed with a bit of water. When the fermentation is right on the point of thickening up, the cask is hermetically sealed with a wooden bung, and after resting for three or four days, the beverage can be served.

Bottling comes next, providing a much appreciated sparkling liqueur after 10 or 12 days.

Tante Colinette, Le coin de la ménagère, 1917