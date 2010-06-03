Dolls and toy soldiers: toys go off to war

The Union Patriotique des Femmes Belges (UPFB – Patriotic Union of Belgian Women), cognizant that children need to play and of the fact that unemployment is harmful for the Belgian population, and more specifically for wounded soldiers or invalids who cannot, in occupied Belgium, take up arms at the front, creates a section exclusively for the manufacturing of toys: this is the Oeuvre Belge du Jouet (Belgian Toy Charity).

This organisation will look after distributing toys manufactured in various parts of the country, and especially in Liège, Brussels and Louvain. In Liège, the “Jouet Liègeois” plant quite logically specialises in toys with a regional connotation. In Brussels, "Le Jouet Belge", in Louvain, Countess Jean de Mérode creates the “Remdéo“, an anagram of her family name, and on the national level, the "Fa-be-jo" (Fabrique Nationale du Jouet) takes part in this same effort. The Countess of Mérode's toy company will operate almost exclusively for the Oeuvre Belge du Jouet and primarily manufacture dolls for which the porcelain heads come from the De Fuisseaux enterprises previously established in Baudour, that had been destroyed by the occupier.

The toys produced by these workshops will go to orphans and needy children, and will primarily be distributed on holidays such as Saint Nicholas Day or Christmas.