Dogs at war

From the start of the war, dogs share the same misfortune as Belgian civilians. The only victim of the first bombardment of Ostend by a zeppelin, on 25 September 1914, is an unfortunate dog that is perhaps the first canine victim of an aerial attack. The streams of refugees fleeing towards the Netherlands, France or Great Britain are sometimes accompanied by their pets, and the draught dogs of small retailers pull their meagre belongings, just as they pulled items for sale to the market before the war. As for the pets whose masters have stayed at home, these pets are sometimes stolen like so many other items stolen by the armies in this summer of 1914. For example, many residents of Mons complain to the communal administration about the disappearance of their dogs when the German troops passed through, such as this inhabitant of the rue de Nimy, from whom the German soldiers stole on 20 August "a hunting dog valued at 250 francs", or this widow, living in the Grand Rue, who in September complains of the theft of her "small griffon dog answering to the name of Duke, [that] always has his tongue hanging out". Small losses in such a dramatic conflict, but ones that truly make the victims realise their extreme vulnerability when faced with the invaders: how do you oppose an armed man? And if he's capable of stealing a dog, why would he just stop there?

Once the occupier is installed, pet dogs briefly resume their old lives alongside their masters, sometimes even serving patriotic purposes, such as these dogs dressed up in the national colours, when they aren't unlucky enough to have their fur coloured! But supply difficulties will soon make it very difficult to maintain a dog, except at the cost of great sacrifices. Draught dogs, for their part, become increasingly indispensable as the occupier begins to seize horses, ponies and donkeys. The CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) uses them for the transportation of the popular soups, flour for bakeries, etc.

The occupier, for its part, will soon focus on dogs just like on every other aspect in the lives of the civilians in occupied Belgium. In 1915, the trade in dog-drawn carts is therefore subjected to German orders, that notably indicate the model of medallion that the dog must wear and the information that must be recorded on it, a ban on the master sitting on the cart, etc. However trivial they may seem, the regulations regarding dogs are a perfect illustration of the vexatious nature of the German regulations. Each additional drop in the bucket, day after day, helps the Belgians to understand that they are no longer free. No sector of activity is spared, and the German authority likes to justify its power with a paternalistic posture, aiming to "civilize" the Belgian population: abandoning of traditional liquid manure pits in the countryside (already on the way out before the war) in favour of more hygienic pits, ban on spitting in the street, etc. The rules regarding animals, just like the ones regarding dogs or the one, in the autumn of 1915, that prohibits the blinding of songbirds, follow the same logic: forcibly civilizing the "barbarian" Belgians, and simultaneously justifying the German presence in their land.

In the autumn of 1917, the occupier goes even further. Considering that the possession of the dog is now a luxury, in September it imposes an annual tax of 40 francs, which some owners have considerable trouble paying. Especially since, one month later, dogs measuring more than 40 cm of the shoulder are requisitioned for service in the German army. Jean Schaeger describes for us the organisation of this requisition in Huy :

" All dogs 40 cm tall are seized. By the upcoming 3rd of November, the burgomasters must provide the local commandants with the list of dogs subject to seizure. Penalty: five years in prison or more and a fine of 5,000 marks. The dogs must be presented on the days indicated to the interested parties in the various communities, and at the locations identified for this pu