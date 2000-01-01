Defending the "martyr Belgium" abroad 1914-1915: Jules Destrée and Georges Lorand

These propagandists were doubtlessly most active in Italy. There, two eminently worthy characters, and long-standing Italophiles, are particularly at the forefront. First is the liberal deputy of Virton, Georges Lorand, undoubtedly one of the Belgians with the best knowledge of Italy, and secondly, the socialist elected official for Marcinelle, Jules Destrée, best known for having published his famous Letter to the King in 1912, in which he called for the administrative separation of Belgium, all the while also being a great friend of Italy. Lorand started his campaign in Italy in October 1914, whereas Destrée took up the cause at the end of that same year. The main weapon of these two protagonists is the spoken word. They go to great lengths to hold multiple conferences south of the Alps, in agreement with the King of the Belgians Albert 1st. They experience clear success. What are their orders? The main objective of this "Italian campaign" is to convince the neighbours across the Alps to finally enter the war once and for all, alongside the French, British and Russian Allies. Indeed, after a vote by the Chambers, Italy had decided to maintain its neutrality in August 1914. However, it appeared that this decision was not irrevocable. While Italy had been part of the Triple Alliance alongside Germany and Austria-hungry since 1882, it had increasingly distanced itself from these two nations and drawn closer, however sporadically, to France, for example around 1902. The heavyweight argument of the two speakers is the following: Rome must be sensitive to the fate of "martyred" Belgium, much as it is relative to the fate of the unredeemed lands (Istria, Trentino, Fiume) on the shores of the Adriatic, that Italy would like to bring it into its fold.

Here is an eloquent testimonial on the activities of Lorand and Destrée, drawn from the latter's notes. It's a discussion during which Lorand convinces his contact to remain in Italy:

I've always enjoyed distributing grain to the pigeons in St. Mark's Square. They're familiar, they run up to us with a silky sound, and come to peck from your hand. Lorand surprises me in the midst of the occupation.

What is it that I'm doing here? Looking for the paintings for the Belgian pavilion. In the interest of our articles hidden away in England, and to help the ones in the interior, all disoriented by the war, we thought to hold an exhibition in London of the works of art that were included in the Venice exhibition…

- Fine, Lorand answers me, fine. But, my good friend, there's much more for you to do. Were you told nothing in Le Havre?

- I was advised to visit my socialist friends, I was told that you had carried out a brilliant campaign here, but I don't know how I can help you.

- Italy is neutral, provisionally, anyway. There are some in favour of intervention alongside the Allies, but the socialists are hostile, the Catholics as well; the general opinion is one of hesitation. The main argument of the interventionists is currently Belgium. The Germans know it so well that they're using clever propaganda against us here: they justify the invasion by saying that Belgium abandoned its neutrality: they justify the atrocities using the legend of the irregulars, etc. etc. One must react.

- I would love to, but how?

- Gracious! Through the press, by speaking out! You've given enough speeches that you could give a few on these topics!

- Yes, but I couldn't give a speech in Italian.

- No matter! Everyone here understands French speakers!

