Comforting and encouraging the soldier: wartime penfriends

As soon as the war began, charities and persons of good intentions began to think about the soldiers at the front and to demonstrate their moral or material support. With the holidays being particularly difficult for soldiers, several charities send scarves and small gifts, but it is in late 1914 / early 1915 that the incredible adventure of the wartime penfriends gets underway with the Oeuvre des Marraines de Guerre set up by Lieutenant de Dorlodot with the support of the Belgian Correspondence Bureau, that was created in October 1914 and placed in charge of all correspondence to and from the soldiers at the front. These volunteers, all women, use these letters to provide moral support and courage to soldiers whom they don't know, with de Dorlodot looking after making contacts between the soldiers and the candidate penfriends. They would be the recipients of their concerns and joys, helping to break the almost exclusively male isolation in which the soldiers lived. The supervision provided by de Dorlodot and the Belgian Correspondence Office is a means for the military authorities to monitor the content of the letters, and to intervene by blocking any letter containing confidential information.

Many soldiers would ask for a lady penfriend. Some soldiers indicate their preferences, almost as they would to a marriage broker, while others ask, using orthography that borders on illiteracy, “two find them a penfrend” (sic) . The privilege of obtaining a lady correspondent is therefore not reserved only for the most literate. With the demand for lady penfriends far exceeding the supply, de Dorlodot has to look abroad. In the spring of 1917, the Belgian consulates and embassies abroad served as the linchpins for this moral support operation, launching calls for lady penfriends for soldiers in the American press, including the “New York Herald” and the “Washington Post”. These calls were answered by American women, who wrote to the embassy and expressed their desire to support the Belgian soldiers despite the distance.

Some soldiers, too impatient or with only relative confidence in the military hierarchy, would go so far as to personally attempt to contact American press organisations, or the "director general of the American post office”. Naturally, these attempts were in vain, and intercepted by the Correspondence Office! An excessively bold soldier could be put in his place, with his superior asking him to refrain from such correspondence in the future, "as it will lead to no results and just generates useless mail".This isn't altogether untrue, but the superior deliberately neglects to mention that uncontrolled correspondence of this type would also slip by the censorship. Some soldiers, to get around the official procedures, attempt to prevail upon their friends who have left for America, asking them to put them into contact with "some pretty girl in your circle". In France, at the same time, women from higher social circles organise a correspondence system between French women and soldiers at the front. They call for participants via the press, and the newspapers are soon inundated with "penfriend" proposals.

The objective is to lend support to French soldiers, but in turn, these arrangements will also provide penfriends for Belgian soldiers. Avoiding any organisation, other soldiers will maintain unofficial correspondence with families whom they met while on leave or while convalescing in France or England.The conservation of these letters is problematic for soldiers don't want to be separated from them. The military authorities propose the organisation of a mail depot where any soldier could retrieve his correspondence while on leave or "at the end of the war", but many prefer to keep with them the letters that they have received, or if not all of them, at least a few special ones that they read and reread whenever possible.

