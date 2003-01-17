Childhood in wartime: lives to be saved

The start of the war and the deprivations resulting from the territory's occupation serve to increase the number of children experiencing physical or mental suffering. Every effort will then be made to save Belgium's child population. This motivation is twofold: concrete actions in support of the well-being of children, but also efforts to show Belgium's allies that it needs material help and food for its children.

On 20 February 1915, the Comité National de Secours et d’Alimentation (CNSA – National Relief and Food Committee) creates an Aid and Protection section for children's charities. The aim of this section will be to assist all of the children's protection charities spread throughout the occupied country, but there is so much to do that new sections are created for certain specific needs: canteens are opened for children said to be "feeble" (mentally handicapped), as well as other ones for future mothers. Still others focus on clothing, providing shoes, undergarments and clothing for needy youths. Dresses, socks, shorts and vests are categorized, sorted and distributed. Wastage and queue-jumping are strongly condemned. The potential recipients of these gifts must also be of good morals.

Petty jealousies and denunciations are frequent and cannot be avoided; still, efforts are devoted to making the most of what's available, while relying on local support. The problems facing children are truly considered in their entirety. Many committees quickly obtain the assistance of international support organisations including the very present "Commission for relief in Belgium", that provides gifts of materials and money. The committees make arrangements with schools for the distribution of food and clothing and, when coal is available, to provide hot water for washing little bodies and their clothing. Working together is not always easy. The relations with the occupier can sometimes be problematic: Juliette Verhaegen is arrested by the Germans on suspicion of promoting resistance under the cover of her charitable activities, but she is released a few months later.

Another important activity that will end up with its own department: a section dedicated to war orphans that is created in March 1915 in order to deal with the heart-wrenching needs of children who have lost one or both parents due to the war. First charitable organisations and later the State will set up means of support and accommodations for these children who have lost everything. This also allows educational specialists to experiment with new methods.

All of the efforts of these committees and their sub-sections focus on the care required by children. Child mortality becomes an enemy that has to be fought as hard as the occupier. This doesn't mean that the organisation is without its problems, however. Committees and charities often dispute the available aid, and who will have priority for its distribution. The disputes often conceal interpersonal disagreements but, in both good times and bad times, this policy bears fruit and we see good coverage of the occupied territory and, in particular, a remarkable decline of childhood mortality; this is particularly noteworthy in wartime given that, in general, the birth rate declined in Belgium throughout the entire 1914-1918 period.