Births, marriages, deaths in 1914-1918: life at war

In the early 20th century, a birth was a private event that happened at home. Hospitals were reserved for single women, who were very poor and often on the margins of society. Of course, it was out of the question for a man to be present during childbirth. A midwife would assist the future mother and child, and provide initial care.

As part of the rising tide of the professionalization of healthcare, an association of obstetricians was created in Brabant province in 1913, but these were very initial steps. There was still no mention of pediatrics in hospitals, and even less of neonatalogy. In good families, a birth announcement was considered to be appropriate. This tradition lasted into the war, even though it could happen that, in the absence of means or capacity, the birth would be announced by sending a letter or postcard, often with some delay. At the front, Fernand Bruniaux would learn that he is the happy father of young Fernande well after her birth…

Though births naturally continue to occur, with the modern and widespread use of contraception still being in the distant future, people don't have children during wartime. It isn't the right moment. Every effort must be devoted to the homeland, and it isn't during a time of shortages that an extra mouth to feed would be welcome, especially in the most disadvantaged households. Nevertheless, when the child arrives, he or she is often considered as a sign of hope, a symbol of coming peace, one to be protected at any cost.

A statistical study would take this analysis further, but it would seem that the first name given to the newborn also reflects this patriotism: Albert and Elisabeth (and variants) are the most popular choices, along with allegories that refer to the conflict: Victoire or the first name of a lost loved one. On the contrary, there is also a decline of first names with a Germanic sound.

After the war, voices are heard in favour of repopulating the country. The press proclaims: "The birthrate must be increased".

In the ranks of the Belgian parliament, debates rage between people who consider that a high birth rate policy must be encouraged at any price, and others who feel that fewer children would be better so as to provide them with the best possible care. The former will accuse the latter of being weak, and even of leaving the door open to a return by the enemy. However, even though the number of births declined from 156,389 in 1914, considering the entire year though the war only began in August, to 99,360 two years later, one cannot really speak of a demographic "hole" in the number of people living in Belgium.