Between censorship, shortage and propaganda. Cinemas in the turmoil of the occupation

Just like theatres and other performance halls, cinemas close their doors as of the start of the hostilities, in August 1914, but in September are forced by the German authorities to reopen them in order to inject some semblance of life and entertainment into the occupied cities… This generous attitude is not without conditions, however, since on 13 October 1914, censorship is established not only for the written press, but also for all forms of media: "Theatrical presentations, recitations of any kind whether sung or spoken, as well as cinematographic luminous projections or other projections, can only be organised when the theatrical performances, recitations or luminous projections in question have been approved by the censor." The German order, signed by governor general von der Goltz, also indicates that any violators, including spectators, will be punished according to martial law! There is great agitation within the Chambre syndicale de la Cinématographie (Cinema Association) that, three days later, holds an extraordinary general meeting during which certain operators recommend the immediate closing of cinemas, while others mention financial interests and the future of their personnel. The association finally leaves it up to each cinema to choose its fate, with most cinemas reopening in order to organise projections for the benefit of philanthropic charities. However, amusement is not uppermost in the minds of the population, a large part of which experiences dramatic destitution after the departure of the soldiers and the closing of certain plants, leading to mediocre receipts.



On 31 January 1915, the German authorities decide that in addition to the civil servants and agents normally in charge of monitoring performances, officers from the Kommandantur will also monitor these venues. Then, on 20 March, as part of the flamenpolitik (Flemish policy), they oblige operators to show their films with titles and captions in Dutch. The cinema association protests to the Governor general, but the measure is maintained and even strengthened: the censorship service henceforth monitors the accuracy of the translated titles and captions, with any error being assumed to be deliberate on the part of the operators, resulting in the seizure of the film, at best, and of the cinema itself, at worst. Retaliatory measures are also applied against the States at war with Germany, with the protection of their films in Belgium being prohibited, and the performance venues belonging to their citizens being embargoed. This is therefore the case of the Pathé group, the Brussels installations of which cease to operate under the French flag: the Pathé-Palace, near the Bourse, transforms into an operetta theatre run by the Belgian star Angèle Van Loo, who is forced to produce at least two German or Austrian operettas each year. The Théâtre Pathé, located at 152 boulevard du Nord, is taken over by a certain Union Théâtrale Belge that shows production by Nordisk Film in Copenhagen. Neutral and rather pro-German, Denmark comes to occupy quite a favoured position on the Belgian market.