Belgium under the bombs

Like every other part of the front, the Yser is patrolled for the entire war by German bombers targeting the trench system, the communication arteries leading to it and the traffic circulating on them, as well as communities behind the lines. In addition to the concerns about artillery bombardments, there is now a new enemy, that strikes more rarely but every bit as slyly. On the front, combatants grow accustomed, more or less quickly, to the sound made by shells as they travel through the air, which makes it possible – to a certain degree – to have an idea where they will fall. Bombs, on the other hand, seem to fall vertically, right on top of you. This impression is even stronger when the bomber flies above its target for a few minutes before deciding to attack, which give the soldier the idea that he is being personally targeted.

Less murderous than shells, bombs nevertheless cause more fear. This is not always unreasonable, as Gustave Groleau confirms in February 1915. On the 26th, in La Panne and Furnes, he witnesses no fewer than three bombardments. The second of the day kills several civilians:

"In the afternoon, having nothing to do, I went for a walk with some fellows from Bracquegnies. But the German planes are still passing overhead and dropping bombs. One of them explodes 100 m from me, and kills an old man. Another, that blows up 20 m from me, kills a recruit from Montebourg and wounds another; it also kills a doctor and his daughter, and destroys a wall section".

It is therefore hardly surprising, when Groleau indicates, with regard to a German bombardment of Poperinghe in March 1915 by two aircraft: "As they fly over, everyone quickly hides" . In the coming years, these modest incursions become raids involving a growing number of enemy aircraft, like the one on 15 October 1917 on Belgian trenches: "Twenty or so German planes are flying over our lines. They're dropping bombs on our defences. Others, flying lower, strafe our trenches and galleries". The development of antiaircraft defences increases with the threat: fighter planes, antiaircraft cannon, machine guns and, at night, spotlights: "At around 8 PM, Hun planes were dropping bombs on our camps over by the Gapaard […]. Fourteen spotlights were following them and artillery was firing without a break", Groleau writes again on 9 November 1917.

It should finally be noted that, in 1918, the German aviation bombards not only the unoccupied zone but also… a community in occupied Belgium. It was the village of Havay, in Hainaut, that was chosen by the Germans as a training ground for their heavy bombers, so that they could train in a real situation. Havay was evacuated and then blown to pieces by very large calibre bombs, that were tested before being used in operations. From Mons, in August 1918, Adolphe Hambye expresses his anger at this destruction: "Some friends who visited Havay, the place chosen as the training ground for German aviators and miners, report that this destroyed village looks like Pompeii. The church, the town hall, the houses and farms are all in ruins. The roofs have been thrown off, walls knocked down. Anything not knocked over by the bombs collapsed after the explosion of the mines or the fire that finished off the extermination efforts of our dear occupiers. Visiting the ruins of this cheerful and prosperous village, your chest tightens and you can't help but feel an inordinate desire for vengeance" .