Belgian franc, Deutschmark and currencies of necessity.

In addition to this monetary instability there is not only counterfeiting, but also the difficulty routing banknotes to the occupied provinces, where the liquidity shortage is more glaring than in Brussels, in particular for small transactions and the payment of wages. To remedy this, more than 600 communities, companies and charities (such as the National Relief and Food Committee) decide to issue their own new currency, the "currencies or banknotes of necessity". The first community vouchers, valid only within the territory of the community or in certain stores, make their appearance in Aiseau (in Hainaut province), on 7 August 1914 ; they multiply almost everywhere within the occupied territory, primarily in 1914 and 1915, and until the end of the war, since Stekene (in Western Flanders) seems to have been the last community to produce any, on 28 September 1918. Still, not all Belgian communities use "banknotes of necessity", and those that do, issue them on one or more occasions, as needed: first to pay for supplies and the wages of the community personnel, then to help the families of mobilised soldiers, the unemployed, the needy and refugees. These famous "currencies of necessity" most often take the form of notes printed in various colours, rarely illustrated, and sometimes small metallic coins, the value of which ranges from one centime to a maximum of five francs; in certain communities, as well as in most associations and companies, they take the form of a "good for".

Indeed, the many plants and companies that can no longer, or only with difficulty, access their bank assets also make use of salary and purchase vouchers. It's a simple matter of deferring the problem to the future… and even of protesting against the banks, along the lines of this cooperative in Lodelinsart (in Hainaut) which prints on the back of its notes: "The gentleman retailers who accept this note will demonstrate their full sympathy for the glass workers, and more patriotism than Messrs the bankers (…) We have been forced to adopt this means because of their systematic refusal of our requests for cash advances(...)" Printing of purchase vouchers also by charitable associations, for which this practical system makes it possible to avoid abuse; indeed, many vouchers include a warning, such as in Laeken (near Brussels) : "Anyone making improper usage of this voucher (sale in exchange for money, exchange for beer and liquor, etc.) will be immediately deprived of all aid and will be subject to legal pursuit." One association in Charleroi goes even further, by prohibiting the usage of its vouchers in tobacco shops and cabarets. The objective is clear, the aid for the population is intended for food and the purchase of basic necessities such as coal or clothing.

Finally, we note that the circulation of "currencies of necessity" is not an initiative that is specific to Belgium, nor even to the First World War. Indeed, we find this type of paper money (in other words, the usage of which is based on the confidence that one has in the issuer) both in northern France at the same period and, in general, everywhere where, over the course of years, the economic and monetary situation has been in upheaval. This parallel circuit initiated by the communities will reappear during the Second World War.