Behind the counters: the Communal Stores during the Great War

"At the doors of food shops, long processions of women pushed impatiently. The common woman alongside the aristocrat: both were united by the same thought. Both envisage the coming painful hours during which their hearts would ache in rhythm with the groans of the children for whom they are unable to calm the pangs of hunger." In 1915, the people in charge of the public presentation of the functions of the CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) used these words to describe the powerful image of hunger as part of the official distribution of food during the First World War.

Starting in October 1914, the Communal Stores quickly became the heart of the food trade on the national level. Imported, purchased and repurchased locally by the CNSA and the Commission for Relief of Belgium (CBR), foods crossed the country and ended up on the shelves of the official stores. Often victims of the malice of profiteers and hoarders, the managers of the Communal Stores were faced, everyday, with one of the greatest duties during the war period: supplying households with basic necessary foods, while attempting to follow the official instructions imposed by the CNSA, the CRB and the German authorities.