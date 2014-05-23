At the counters of the "Lion": private stores and the Great War

The plants owned by "Le Lion" in 1914 resulted from the need to do away with intermediaries in the food market, and from the necessity of increasing profit and the variety of products offered to consumers. The entire City was very affected by the arrival of the Germans. The infrastructures and workers were particularly affected, and compelled to find solutions in order to be able to remain in Belgium. Emptied or requisitioned, the plants nevertheless had to satisfy the occupier's requirements while continuing to fill the shelves of the stores that could still open their doors. The 800 Belgian branches operated by "Le Lion" in 1915 managed to maintain a clientele that was as varied as their products. Shopping lists from the war period mention Delhaize as one of the main suppliers for top-quality products; an idea of the dynamics of the war at the time can be obtained by looking at the shopping list of a Brussels school for girls, for example. The person in charge of purchases notes, over a duration of several months in 1916: "Market: lard, beans, potatoes", and somewhat further "Delhaize: condensed milk, rum".