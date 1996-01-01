Are there enough potatoes for the Belgians?

"The market was more or less agitated this morning in view of the scarcity of potatoes, but there were no incidents. The wholesalers tell me that they no longer dare to go to the country in order to buy potatoes, and that the country people will no longer hazard a trip to the market. All of the villages in the surroundings of Brussels have been warned by the German troops, and merchants and country people are constantly being stopped, threatened and held for hours. The situation is becoming very difficult." Dated 2 September 1914, this Brussels police report confirms that, one month after the arrival of the Germans, the Belgians were already having to deal with the now constant instability governing the potato market. This was notably the case in the major cities that depended on the countryside for their food: the population saw this food – solely intended for the poor and animals before the 19th century – disappear from its plates and its stomach.