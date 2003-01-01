Born in Boitsfort on 28 November 1862, Antoine Depage grows up as part of a local noteworthy family. His father, Frédéric Depage, was a farmer and the burgomaster of Boitsfort. He served in this capacity from the age of 35, until 1868. In 1852, he marries Elisabeth La Barre with whom he has nine children: one girl and eight boys, one of whom dies prematurely. A. Depage will in fact be largely raised by his older sister Nelly.

The great destiny of this fabulous physician is clear from his first years of secondary school Described as a troublesome student and fairly average, which he admits himself, he is dismissed from the Athénée boarding school in Tournai. After his secondary studies, he works on the farm with his father, who wants him to grasp the realities of life. He becomes friends with two young boys: Armand and Edmond Solvay. These boys are none other than the sons of Ernest Solvay (Belgian chemist and well-known industrialist), who has a country home not far from the Depage home. Influenced by their company, Antoine Depage decides to continue his higher education at the Université Libre de Bruxelles. Apparently, he opted for medicine by chance. Not knowing which department to choose, the employee at the registration counter asked him if he wanted to sign up for medicine or law. To which he answered: "Is the price the same for both?" Feeling haggard, the employee thought that this was a joke. However, realising that the question was put in earnest, he registered Depage in the medical programme in which there were, in 1880, fewer students than in law.

A second important meeting in the life of the future Dr. Depage was with another emblematic Belgian figure: Paul Héger (born on 8 March, deceased on 15 February 1906), medical doctor and professor at the Université Libre de Bruxelles. Paul Héger encourages the education of Antoine Depage who, despite initial difficulties in his medical studies, graduates with great distinction. He specialises in surgery and heads abroad, as Paul Héger had done before him, in order to complete his education. Antoine Depage's talent for medicine allows him to teach at the university where he had received his education.

Paul Héger entrusts his ailing father to Antoine Depage. While taking care of Constantin Héger, he meets a certain Marie Picard, the niece of Paul Héger. Antoine and Marie date for a long time and, in 1893, they marry.