An exile: the Belgian government installed at Sainte-Adresse in 1914

A legitimate question might arise in the mind of a novice historian of the First World War, or of anyone simply interested in the hazards of the conflict: after the invasion of Belgium in August 1914, what happened to the Belgian government? On a purely material level, it muddles along. One cannot doubt that the ministers, their cabinets as well as all of the related apparatus used any kind of subterfuge in order to be able to continue existing. But on the other hand, faced with Belgium's occupation in the very physical sense of the term, how did the Belgium authorities react? Since time immemorial, exile has often been as the saving grace for leaders, statesman, factions or institutions that are under pressure and forced to flee the halls of power. Was this not the case in 1870 when, faced with the Prussian troops advancing across France, the Paris government relocated to Bordeaux? Would the same thing not happen, in markedly different circumstances, in 1914 and in 1940? Exile is linked to the war or to the installation of a particular regime. This is one of its consequences. Whether this involves a single refugee, a maligned poet or an institution lacking a venue to continue its affairs. Given its reasonable size, and in case of invasion of the capital, France can provide its politicians with possible locations to which they could fall back.

Belgium, on the other hand, both narrow and butting up against the sea in the west, does not offer the same advantages and will require its Government to seek more welcoming grounds. In France. At Le Havre. But this choice was not the outcome of a quick and resolute decision, devoid of any confusion. There was hesitation. Belgium had to be kept alive abroad. It had to be given a voice, lungs and ideas. The danger? Losing one's autonomy and having to come before the host country cap in hand. Indeed, the host country, but not so much an ally. During the war, after a fashion, Belgium fought on its own. As a neutral country, it defended itself but was never part of the "Allies". It therefore found itself in exile in a "belligerent" country, where it was fleeing invasion by another "belligerent" country. It found itself in a city, near Le Havre, the name of which seems strangely appropriate in view of the dramatic circumstances: Sainte-Adresse.