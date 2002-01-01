After the war : the returns. Mixed emotions and bitterness

Other returns were synonymous with disappointments: discoveries of extramarital affairs and children born out of wedlock. Very quickly, voices began to be raised so that such an affront would not be compounded by the painful nature of a long separation. Veterans obtain special divorce provisions, but this will not prevent problems from occurring, sometimes even after a long period. Divorce was not an easy thing, nor a socially well-accepted act within society at the start of the 20th century. A soldier, wounded then taken to Germany as a prisoner, made the unpleasant discovery of his life's adulterous affair upon his return to his native Hainaut. He discovered not only that she had cheated on him during the war, but also that she had had two children from this union, respectively born in 1916 and 1918. The husband initially seemed to want to forgive and go back to "the old life", which he did for a good year before learning that the relationship had in fact never ended. This was too much, and in a fit of rage, he assaulted his wife's lover. He was arrested and convicted, but his status as a veteran and the circumstances of the drama were taken into account.

The change of legislation relative to divorce was perhaps necessary, but it couldn't prevent everything, after all. Once again, the press points out the "evil women" who dared not only to commit adultery, but even worse, to cheat on a soldier while the latter was defending the country against the invader. All of this left painful traces, and for the soldiers who had spent long months at the front, post-war daily life included nightmares, reminiscences and serious physical and moral consequences due to the war. There was also no support for the people around him. Each family was implicitly asked to look after its soldier, but to the best of our knowledge, nothing along these lines was communicated. Often, a veil of silence fell over everything that happened "over there". Sometimes out of modesty or a desire to protect loved ones. It's also not the type of topic that one can easily discuss with women. Also, many times, it's due to trauma and a fear of not knowing how to control emotions that swing from despair to fury. A leaden shroud falls over the former soldier's memories and recollections about the war. Veterans keep their thoughts about the war for places other than family: the associations for veterans and support groups. Perhaps they feel that only people who have experienced the same thing can even begin to understand…

The family of Louis Fabry indicates that he seldom spoke about "his" war, despite having recorded the slightest details in his precious diaries. The same can be said of Robert Descamps, a prisoner in Germany, who never speaks of his captivity other than through his diaries that he never showed to his family. As such, a kind of gulf opens up between what the entourage imagines happen to "its" soldier, what the soldier actually experienced, and what he keeps as memories. It's only later that the experiences of the war are sometimes shared, sometimes with grandchildren, and once again, questions can arise as to how the tail is told, as well as how the imagination may have reappropriated this story.

For widows and orphans of war, soldiers or civilians, there is obviously no direct story, and people live with the constant souvenir of the lost. The daughter of Mr. Clausse, a civilian victim from Ethe, spent her entire life asking people who may have known her father to tell her about his life. For some people, this becomes an obsession until their deaths.

The steps to obtain pensions and discounts occupy the days, but the deceased is always present. Of course, civilian victims will also be honoured, but in the hierarchy of heroes, they will occupy second place after the soldiers who fell in defence of their homeland.