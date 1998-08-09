# Team and Contact

# The team

Juliette Patriarche

Manager of the RTBF 14-18 project

follow on:

Marie Cappart

Historian-genealogist, specialising in family histories

follow on:

Adrien Leleu

Historian, specialising in the contemporary era

follow on:

Vincent Genin

Historian, PhD from the University of Liège, specialising in international relations in the 19th and 20th centuries

follow on:

François Giet

Historian, specialising in the contemporary era

follow on:

Catalina Macias

Historian, specialising in the history of food

follow on:

Isabelle Masson-Loodts

Journalist, Graduate in archaeology and art history

follow on:

Nicolas Mignon

Historian, specialising in Belgian war literature

follow on:

Manohan Pirard

Contemporary period historian, specialising in archives and documents, qualified secondary school teacher in human sciences

follow on:

# Contact us



* Required fields
Advert