# The team
Juliette Patriarche
Manager of the RTBF 14-18 project
Marie Cappart
Historian-genealogist, specialising in family histories
Adrien Leleu
Historian, specialising in the contemporary era
Vincent Genin
Historian, PhD from the University of Liège, specialising in international relations in the 19th and 20th centuries
François Giet
Historian, specialising in the contemporary era
Catalina Macias
Historian, specialising in the history of food
Isabelle Masson-Loodts
Journalist, Graduate in archaeology and art history
Nicolas Mignon
Historian, specialising in Belgian war literature
Manohan Pirard
Contemporary period historian, specialising in archives and documents, qualified secondary school teacher in human sciences
