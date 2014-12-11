The Christmas Truce at Plugstreet

One hundred years ago, during Christmas 1914, incredible events occurred along the frontline. In several places, British and German soldiers decided to ignore war and celebrate Christmas in peace. Among the places in which these exchanges occurred, Ploegsteert Wood (Comines-Warneton), or “Plugstreet” for the British, was one of the main ones.

Soldiers of both nations were staying in their trenches. They endured the same rain, the same cold weather, the same war which never seemed to end, but above all, they wanted to spend Christmas in peace.

German soldiers had put trees illuminated with candles on the parapet of their trenches and started to sing Christmas carols. The British replied from their trenches with other songs until the two camps were singing “Adeste Fideles” together, in Latin. At the end of this prelude, the Germans asked for the British not to fire when they left their trenches promising to do the same in return if the British left theirs. This was the beginning of the truce.

They greeted each other, shook hands, exchanged a few words and engaged in conversation, British soldiers sometimes playing the role of interpreter, although some Germans spoke English quite easily.

They exchanged presents, food, cigars and alcohol, badges, belt buckles, and even uniform buttons. This marked the moment of Christmas. The soldiers of both camps buried their dead, fallen in No Man's Land, and repaired their respective trenches. British soldiers even borrowed tools from the Germans.

A football game between British and German soldiers maintained this truce and fraternisation, which continued well into January 1915, despite any fraternisation with the enemy being punishable.

Many written testimonies tell the story of a Truce at a place called Saint-Yves in the area of "Plugstreet" (see pages 11-13): those for example of Lieutenant Bruce Bairnsfather, Frank Black and Soldier Tapp, from the 1st Royal Warwickshire; of Major Arthur Bates and Soldier Graham Williams, from the London Rifle Brigade; that of Brigadier EMC Lieutenant Richards, from 1st East Lancashire; and that of Lieutenant Kurt Zehmisch from 134e Saxon.

These events which are rather difficult to imagine taking place during a war, were reported in letters of soldiers sent to their families, and immortalised in photographs, proving that the Christmas Truce in the “Saint-Yvon” and the “Gheer” in Comines-Warneton is not a legend, but was the start of humanity in the trenches on Christmas Eve.