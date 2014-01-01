# Immerse yourself in the biggest and smallest stories of the First World War!
The RTBF is pleased to introduce its new site dedicated to the Great War. In particular, it focuses on the experiences and daily lives of the Belgians during the conflict, while offering many reading levels and extensive contents:
- topic-specific articles that include illustrations, films, television or radio broadcasts;
- an interactive map with "Testimonials in 2014" video segments by citizens who wished to share their memories and stories about the conflict with us. In addition, Isabelle Masson travelled to the locations of the events and presents the "Traces and marks" videos;
- a timeline, in order to set the events within the worldwide context and against the backdrop of life in Belgium;
and with many bonus features.