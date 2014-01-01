An exceptional work on the massacres of the martyr cities in 1914 - All rights reserved ©

During the German invasion of Belgium in the summer of 1914, the murderous madness that struck the cities of Aarschot, Dendermonde, Dinant, Leuven, Visé and Tamines was certainly one of the most tragic episodes from the early days of the Great War.

From the very start of the enemy occupation, the atrocities experienced in August 1914 elicited a profound feeling of injustice and, thereafter, a strong desire to bear witness to these events.

100 years later, historians from the seven Belgian "martyr cities" (Visé, Aarschot, Andenne, Tamines, Dinant, Leuven, Dendermonde) combined their efforts not only to provide this historical account of the events that sealed the common fate of these Walloon and Flemish communities, but also to demonstrate how the memories of these terrible events have been passed down over the course of the last 100 years.

The authors enhanced their text with a great variety of illustrations, while also publishing the list of all of the victims killed in August and September 1914.

This work is now available for sale at the price of €25.00

Notably from the Administration communale de Sambreville (at the revenue service on the 2nd floor - Grand-Place 5060 Auvelais). More information can be obtained by calling (+32) 071/260.334 or (+32) 071/260.212.

References of the work:

"Villes martyres"

Visé, Aarschot, Andenne, Tamines, Dinant, Leuven, Dendermonde. Belgique-Août-septembre 1914

Derez M. et Tixhon A. (sous la direction de)

PUN, 2014, 468 pages

ISBN 978-2-87037-829-8