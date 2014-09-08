It was in the Province of Liège that the first Belgian soldier fell during the First World War, cavalryman Antoine Fonck, killed on August 4th, 1914 in Thimister. Visit the exhibition "About Cavalryman Fonck"

This exhibition traces the lives of the Belgians at the start of the century, the seeds of war, the first days of the conflict, the lives of soldiers and civilians, and includes some all-new elements.

Practical information:

From 15 June to 8 September 2014

At the Cercle Familial, Centre 4 in Thimister, 4890

€5, free for children

For more information