Before the war, the potato was considered to be food fit only for the poor!

Who could imagine Belgium without potatoes?

This food, that crossed the Atlantic from the Andes Mountains to Europe in the boats of the "conquistadors", found a place in the Flemish farmlands at the end of the 17th century, and took almost a hundred years to spread throughout the whole of Wallonia!

Its farming was primarily motivated by food shortages, famine and a scarcity of bread, considered to be the "true" basic food par excellence. Before the war, its consumption particularly in popular settings prompted some of the more comfortable strata of society – not yet "obliged" to eat potatoes – to consider the potato as a food fit only for the "poor".

