Alphonse Six, a striker on the Belgian national football team, was killed on August 19th 1914, during the fighting between the Belgian army and the German troops. - All rights reserved ©

Alphonse Six (1890-1914) was a Belgian football player who had been a striker for the Cercle de Bruges KSV team and then with the Belgian national team before the First World War.

In early August 1914, when the Germans invaded Belgium, Alphonse Six received his draft papers. After the fall of Liège, King Albert 1st ordered the troops to withdraw to Antwerp. During this manoeuvre, the Belgian troops were surrounded by the Germans near Boutersem. The football player was killed there on August 19th, only two weeks after hostilities began.