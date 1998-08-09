About the project

Of course, this site's content certainly isn't exhaustive; its objective is primarily to offer, through some 100 original articles, a broad context and an opportunity for the most objective possible reading of a broad selection of subjects that are as diverse as they are varied. Everything is naturally accompanied by authentic illustrations (drawings, paintings, photographs, reproductions, etc.) as well as many video capsules and testimonials collected during the spring of 2014, that can be accessed via an interactive map of Belgium.

Significant investigative efforts have been devoted to each subject, focusing not only on the existing scientific literature, but also and most particularly on sources from public or private archives, while giving as much space as possible to previously unseen documents, and to the local dimension! Finally, while the content is naturally intended for the general public, this doesn't mean that the historians had set aside their scientific rigour; indeed, throughout these six months of research, their sole obsession was to popularize the subject and sources, but without weakening or denaturing them. As some of the team members can attest, this required significant editorial work in order to make the information clear and accessible for everyone.

Tackling the history of the First World War from an angle other than a purely political one, long favoured by historians, is no simple matter! First of all, time is passing, and original sources are becoming increasingly rare. As such, in recent years, historians have regretted the gradual disappearance of oral testimonials from veterans or people who experienced the occupation. Of these people, there remain only precious radio or television recordings notably made by the RTBF during the 1960s, at the time of the 50th anniversary of the Great War ; also remaining are many written documents (postcards, letters, personal diaries, leaflets, handwritten texts...) and visual documents.

But even in this regard, the major difficulty is that many of these documents are difficult to access, either because they haven't been inventoried as part of public archives, or because they're often carefully guarded by the descendents of their owners. Carefully… well not always, since not all families are aware of the treasure that they have sometimes passed on from generation to generation. There are two reasons for this: firstly, and this is partly the fault of historians themselves who, for a time, encouraged such an idea, only elements relating to political and military life are unconsciously viewed as more useful for History than any memories of day-to-day and family life; secondly, the more recent Second World War (1940-45) – certainly more striking in view of its totalitarian aspect – has somewhat replaced the First World War in the collective consciousness.