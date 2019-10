Bernard De Wee : ses chansons... son histoire !

The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday (Official Lyric Video) - 04/10/2019 Pre-order Let It Bleed (50th Anniversary Edition) now: https://abkco.lnk.to/LetItBleed "Ruby Tuesday" by The Rolling Stones Composers: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Lyrics: She would never say where she came from Yesterday don’t matter if it’s gone While the sun is bright Or in the darkest night No one knows She comes and goes Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still, I’m gonna miss you Don’t question why she needs to be so free She’ll tell you it’s the only way to be She just can’t be chained To a life where nothing’s gained And nothing’s lost At such a cost Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still, I’m gonna miss you “There’s no time to lose,” I heard her say Catch your dreams before they slip away Dying all the time Lose your dreams and you will lose your mind Ain’t life unkind? Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still, I’m gonna miss you “Ruby Tuesday (Official Lyric Video) “ Directed by: Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy at Yes Please Productions Producers: Julian Klein, Robin Klein, Mick Gochanour (C) 2018 ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. Music video by The Rolling Stones performing "Ruby Tuesday." © 2018 ABKCO Music & Records #TheRollingStones #RubyTuesday #Vevo http://vevo.ly/E3tXid