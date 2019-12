Le Disque d’Or de Céline Dion vendu aux enchères pour Viva for Life

Céline Dion - Courage (Official Video) - 02/12/2019 Céline Dion – Courage (Official Video) Stream it or buy it here: https://smarturl.it/CelineDionCourage Connect with Celine: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celinedion Twitter: https://twitter.com/celinedion Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/celinedion www.celinedion.com Director: Se Oh Producer: Mad Ruk and Telescope Films Cinematographer: Kai Krause Lighting Director: Marco Venditto #CelineDion #Courage #Vevo LYRICS: I would be lying if I said I'm fine I think of you at least a hundred times Cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words Just like you’re there I still come home from a long day So much to talk about so much to say I love to think that we're still making plans In conversations that'll never end In conversations that'll never end Courage Don't you dare fail me now I need you to keep away the doubts I'm staring in the face of something new You’re all I got to hold on to So courage Don't you dare fail me now Not one to hide from the truth I know It’s out of my hands but I won't let you go There’s no replacing the way you touched me I still feel the rush Sometimes it drowns me until I can’t breath Thinking it’s only in our memories But then I talk to you like I did then In conversations that will never end Courage Don't you dare fail me now I need you to keep away the doubts I'm staring in the face of something new You’re all I got to hold on to So courage Don't you dare fail me now Cause it’s not easy When you’re not with me This world of madness Goes faster now And it's a train wreck But I won’t crash yet Long as your echo Never fades out Courage don't you dare fail me now Cause it’s not easy When you’re not with me This world of madness Goes faster now And it's a train wreck But I won’t crash yet Long as your echo Never fades out Courage don't you dare fail me now