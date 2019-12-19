Faites bouger le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées

Voici le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées:
Changez la donne et faites grimper votre chanson préférée en faisant un don en ligne en cliquant sur le bouton "Faites un don" présent sur toutes les pages du site ou par téléphone en appelant nos bénévoles au 0800 30 007.
5 - Last christmas WHAM
Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video) - 19/12/2019 Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video) Follow on Spotify - http://smarturl.it/Greatest_Hits Listen on Apple Music - http://smarturl.it/GeorgeEssentials Listen on Amazon - http://smarturl.it/GeorgeLWP_Amazon Stream the full Last Christmas soundtrack here: https://smarturl.it/LastChristmasOST WATCH WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO GO MUSIC VIDEO IN HD ► https://smarturl.it/WAKE_ME_UP_HD WATCH CARELESS WHISPER MUSIC VIDEO IN HD ► https://smarturl.it/GM_CarelessWhisperHD WATCH CLUB TROPICANA VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/YT_ClubTropicana WATCH FAITH MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/YT_Faith_official WATCH FAREEDOM! '90 MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/YT_Freedom90 Follow George Michael: Facebook: https://Wham.lnk.to/followFI Twitter: https://Wham.lnk.to/followTI Instagram: https://Wham.lnk.to/followII Website: https://Wham.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://Wham.lnk.to/followSI #Wham #LastChristmas #LastChristmasSoundtrack #WhamOfficial #GeorgeMichael #Whamofficialvideo #WhamLive #WhamSongs #WhamEssentials #WhamGreatestHits #CarelessWhisper #ClubTropicana #WhamWakeMeUpBeforeYouGoGo #Christmas #ChristmasSongs Lyrics Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special Once bitten and twice shy I keep my distance But you still catch my eye Tell me, baby Do you recognize me? Well, it's been a year It doesn't surprise me Happy Christmas I wrapped it up and sent it With a note saying "I love you" I meant it Now I know what a fool I've been But if you kissed me now I know you'd fool me again Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special Oh, oh, baby A crowded room Friends with tired eyes I'm hiding from you And your soul of ice My god, I thought you were someone to rely on Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on A face on a lover with a fire in his heart A man under cover, but you tore me apart Now I've found a real love. You'll never fool me again Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special Last Christmas I gave you my heart But the very next day you gave it away This year To save me from tears I'll give it to someone special A face on a lover with a fire in his heart I gave you my heart A man under cover, but you tore him apart Maybe next year I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone special Special Someone Someone I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone special Who give me something in return I'll give it to someone— Hold my heart and watch it burn I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone special I thought you were here to stay How could you love me for a day I thought you were someone special Gave you my heart I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone— Last Christmas I gave you my heart You gave it away I'll give it to someone— I'll give it to someone—
4 - Elle était si jolie ALAIN BARRIERE
Alain Barrière "Elle était si jolie" | Archive INA - 19/12/2019 Abonnez-vous http://bit.ly/inachansons TOUTE LA CHANSON : EMISSION DU 4 MARS 1963 Alain BARRIERE chante "Elle était si jolie" Images d'archive INA Institut National de l'Audiovisuel http://www.ina.fr
3 - Dance monkey TONES AND I
TONES AND I - DANCE MONKEY (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - 19/12/2019 2nd single from debut EP 'The Kids Are Coming' out now. https://tonesandi.lnk.to/TheKidsAreComingYT Tones And I - Dance Monkey - https://tonesandi.lnk.to/DanceMonkeyYT Directed by: Liam Kelly & Nick Kozakis Director of Photography: Carl Allison Produced by Visible Studios https://www.visiblestudios.com.au/ Don't forget to subscribe to my channel: http://smarturl.it/TonesAndI.YT Join the fan club: https://bit.ly/2tL6gAW Follow: https://www.tonesandi.com https://www.facebook.com/TONESANDI https://www.instagram.com/tonesandi Contact Management Worldwide: Lemon Tree Music + Artists Only mgmt@tonesandi.com LYRICS: They say oh my god I see the way you shine Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by And now I beg to see you dance just one more time Ohhh I See you see you seen you every time and oh my I, I like you style You, you make me make me make me wanna cry And now I beg to see you dance just one more time So they say Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before They say Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again I said Oh my god I see you walking by Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes Just like a monkey I’ve been dancing my whole life But you just beg to see me dance just one more time Ooh I See you see you seen you every time And oh my I, I like your style You, you make me make me make me wanna cry And now I beg to see you dance just one more time So they say Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before They say Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again They say Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before They say Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again Oooooo They say Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before They say Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again They say Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before They say Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again All again
3 - A nos héros du quotidien SOPRANO
Soprano - À nos héros du quotidien (Clip officiel) - 19/12/2019 Découvrez « À nos héros du quotidien », extrait de la réédition de l’album « PHOENIX », disponible ici : https://soprano.lnk.to/duphoenixauxetoilesAY Inclus les titres "À la vie à l'amour", "Zoum (feat. Niska)", "Le Coach (feat. Vincenzo)" et "À nos héros du quotidien". - Phoenix Tour : 11.10.19 - Marseille - Orange Vélodrome 12.10.19 - Marseille - Orange Vélodrome https://warner.link/phoenixtour #soprano #anosherosduquotidien #bureaudesremerciements - Suivez l'actualité de Soprano sur : https://www.facebook.com/sopranofficiel https://www.instagram.com/sopranopsy4/ https://twitter.com/sopranopsy4 http://www.soprano-lesite.fr
1 - Prendre un enfant YVES DUTEIL
Yves Duteil "Prendre un enfant" (live officiel) | Archive INA - 19/12/2019 Abonnez-vous http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=inachansons 7 avril 1979 Yves DUTEIL, s'accompagnant à la guitare, chante "Prendre un enfant", accompagné d'une formation musicale à cordes. Émissions TV, Archive tv, Archive television, tv replay live, live music, french tv Images d'archive INA Institut National de l'Audiovisuel http://www.ina.fr Abonnez-vous http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=inachansons
Newsletter Viva for Life
Le temps de l’opération, suivez nos animateurs dans le cube de Viva for Life et soyez informé des défis réalisés.OK Ne plus afficher ×