Faites bouger le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées

TONES AND I - DANCE MONKEY (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - 19/12/2019

Directed by: Liam Kelly & Nick Kozakis
Director of Photography: Carl Allison
Produced by Visible Studios

LYRICS:
They say oh my god I see the way you shine
Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ohhh I See you see you seen you every time and oh my
I, I like you style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say
Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh
And when you're done i'll make you do it all again

I said Oh my god I see you walking by
Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I See you see you seen you every time
And oh my
I, I like your style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say
Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh
And when you're done i'll make you do it all again

They say
Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh
And when you're done i'll make you do it all again

Oooooo

They say
Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh
And when you're done i'll make you do it all again

They say
Dance for me Dance for me Dance for me Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me Move for me Move for me Eh eh eh
And when you're done i'll make you do it all again

All again