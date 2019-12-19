Faites un don

Faites bouger le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées

Faites bouger le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées

Voici le top 5 des chansons les plus demandées:

Changez la donne et faites grimper votre chanson préférée en faisant un don en ligne en cliquant sur le bouton "Faites un don" présent sur toutes les pages du site ou par téléphone en appelant nos bénévoles au 0800 30 007.

5 - Last christmas WHAM

4 - Elle était si jolie ALAIN BARRIERE

3 - Dance monkey TONES AND I

3 - A nos héros du quotidien SOPRANO

1 - Prendre un enfant YVES DUTEIL

