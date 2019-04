Le classement Tip Top de ce samedi 27 avril - Dermot Kennedy #1

Dermot Kennedy - Power Over Me - 26/04/2019 Get 'Power Over Me,' out now: http://smarturl.it/PowerOverMe Follow Dermot Kennedy: https://www.instagram.com/dermotkennedy https://www.facebook.com/dermotkennedymusic https://twitter.com/dermotkennedy LYRICS I wanna be king in your story I wanna know who you are I want your heart to be for me Oh I, Want you to sing to me softly ‘Cause then I’m outrunning the dark That’s all that love ever taught me Call and I’ll rush out All out of breath now You’ve got that power over me My my Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes You’ve got that power over me My my The only one I know, the only one on my mind Remember the lake in the moonlight? Remember you shivered and shone? I’ll never forget what you looked like On that night And I know that time’s gonna take me I know that day’s gonna come I just want the devil to hate me Oh I, Call and I’ll rush out All out of breath now You’ve got that power over me My my Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes You’ve got that power over me My my The only one I know, the only one on my mind It was all in doubt, They were all around. So we’ll hide away and never tell You decide if darkness knows you well That lesson of love, all that it was I need you to see You’ve got that power over me My my Everything I hold dear resides in those eyes You’ve got that power over me My my The only one I know, the only one on my mind. Music video by Dermot Kennedy performing Power Over Me. © 2018 Riggins Recording Limited http://vevo.ly/xErfpe