Le classement Tip Top de ce samedi 24 août - Pedro Capó #1

Avicii - Heaven (Tribute Video) - 23/08/2019 Listen to TIM: https://lnk.to/TIMAlbum Tim and Chris Martin wrote and recorded “Heaven” in 2014, with Tim producing the final version in 2016. About the tribute video: My name is Levan Tsikurishvili and I have been working with Tim since about 2013. During these years, we made 8 music videos, 3 concert movies and 2 documentaries together. In 2016, right after his last show, Tim, Tim’s childhood friend Awat, and I spent 19 beautiful days in Madagascar, ll Saint Marie. We spoke about everything, laughed, played monopoly, hung out with lemurs, and explored the entire island together. Now, two-and-a-half years later, I returned to the island to remember Tim, to honor his legacy, and to recreate the memories that will stay with us forever. Note: This video is a collection of my smartphone videos plus some parts of unused material from the documentary Avicii: True Stories and newly shot footage. I also did some 3D animations in order to recreate the moments that I did not have any video material from. Line Producers Francois-Xavier Mayer (Fifou) (2016-2019) Jonathan Waldefeldt (2016) Tomas Kollder (2019) Rouglan Guillaume (2019) Tatiana Brouers (2019) Location Manager (2016-2019) Sergio Botou Driver (2016-2019) Senga Botovangaindrano Coordinators (2016-2019) Florielle Bevahoaka Dina Mampionona A-J Hamilton (2019) D.O.P (2019) Albin Sjödin D.O.P (2016) Levan Tsikurishvili Editor Nils Moström Composing, 3D Animation, Retouching Volodymir Kolisnyk (KPP) Modelling, Texturing Alex Zaremsky VFX Producer Vlada Kiseleva Colourist Olga Korzhinskaya Directed And Produced By Levan Tsikurishvili Management Christopher Thordson Lyrics: Step out into the dawn You pray ’til, you pray ’til the lights come on And then you feel like you’ve just been born Yeah, you come to raise me up When I’m beaten and broken up And now I’m back in the arms I love And I think I just died I think I just died Yeah, I think I just died I think I just died And went to heaven (Ooh) And went to heaven (Ooh) Beaten and bathed in blood I'm hit by, I'm hit by your love and drug And now you've come to raise me up (Oh) And I think I just died I think I just died I think I just died Yeah, I think I just died And went to heaven (Ooh) And went to heaven (Ooh) And went to heaven It’s such a night, such a beautiful night It’s such a view, such a beautiful sight I think I just, oh, I think I just died (Ooh) And went to heaven (Ooh) And went to heaven (Ooh) (Oh, yeah) (Ooh) (Yeah) We’re gonna be birds and fly We're gonna set the world alight We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight (Ooh) We’re going be birds and fly We're gonna set the world alight We’re gonna lose ourselves tonight (Ooh) In heaven (Heaven)