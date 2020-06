The Weeknd roi du Tip Top ce 20 juin!

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes (Official Video) - 17/06/2020 Official music video by The Weeknd performing "In Your Eyes"– 'After Hours" available everywhere now: http://theweeknd.co/afterhoursYD ►Subscribe to The Weeknd on YouTube: http://theweeknd.co/subscribeYD ►Get tickets: https://www.theweeknd.com/tour ►Get exclusive merch: https://shop.theweeknd.com/ ►Follow The Weeknd: https://twitter.com/theweeknd https://www.facebook.com/theweeknd https://www.instagram.com/theweeknd https://www.theweeknd.com Director: Anton Tammi Starring: Zaina Miuccia Production Company: Somesuch Executive Producer: Saskia Whinney Producer: Sarah Park Director of Photography: Oliver Millar 2nd Unit DP: Devin "Daddy" Karringten Steadicam Op: Nick Mueller Production Designer: Miranda Lorenz Costume Designer: Alana Morshead SFX Makeup: Koji Ohmura Make up Artist: Fatma Bendris Make up Artist: Christine Nelli 1st AD: Kenneth Taylor Editor: Andreas Arvidsson Assistant Editor: Janne Vartia 2nd Assistant Editor: Tim Montana Post Production Supervisor: Alec Ernest Colorist: Nicke Jacobsson Assistant Colorist: Sander van Wijk Editorial/Color Talent Mgmt: Sofia Misgena & Helene Misgena @ The Talent Group Sound Design: Anton Ahlberg @ Red Pipe Studios VFX: Mathematic Title Design: Aleksi Tammi Lyrics: I just pretend that I’m in the dark I don’t regret cause my heart can’t take a loss I’d rather be so oblivious I’d rather be with you When it’s said, when it’s done yeah I don’t ever wanna know I can tell what you done yeah When I look at you in your eyes I see there’s something burning inside you Oh inside you In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile But you try to, oh you try to You always try to hide the pain You always know just what to say I always look the other way I’m blind, I’m blind In your eyes, you lie but I don’t let it define you Oh define you I tried to find love in someone else too many times But I hope you know I mean it When I tell you you’re the one that was on my mind oh When it’s said, when it’s done I would never let you know I’m ashamed of what I done When I look at you In your eyes I see there’s something burning inside you Oh inside you In your eyes I know it hurts to smile But you try to, oh you try to You always try to hide the pain You always know just what to say I always look the other way I’m blind, I’m blind In your eyes you lie but I don’t let it define you Oh define you In your eyes I see there’s something burning inside you Oh inside you You always try to hide the pain You always know just what to say I always look the other way I’m blind, I’m blind In your eyes you lie but I don’t let it define you Oh define you #TheWeeknd #InYourEyes #AfterHours Music video by The Weeknd performing In Your Eyes. © 2020 The Weeknd XO, Inc., manufactured and marketed by Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.