Le classement Tip Top de ce samedi 05 octobre - Lauren Daigle #1

Lauren Daigle - You Say (Official Music Video) - 13/09/2019

Director: John Gray
Producers: Lauren Daigle, Joshua Wurzelbacher & Alicia St. Gelais

"You Say" resonates with many people on many levels. Know that you are loved. You are not alone. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide there is hope and there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and all calls are free and confidential. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Lyrics:
I keep fighting voices in my mind that say I'm not enough
Every single lie that tells me I will never measure up
Am I more than just the sum of every high and every low
Remind me once again just who I am, because I need to know

You say I am loved
When I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong
When I think I am weak
You say I am held
When I am falling short
When I don't belong
You say I am Yours
And I believe
I believe
What You say of me
I believe

The only thing that matters now is everything You think of me
In You I find my worth, in You I find my identity

You say I am loved
When I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong
When I think I am weak
You say I am held
When I am falling short
When I don't belong
You say I am Yours
And I believe
I believe
What You say of me
I believe

Taking all I have and now I'm laying it at Your feet
You have every failure, God, and You'll have every victory

You say I am loved
When I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong
When I think I am weak
You say I am held
When I am falling short
When I don't belong
You say I am Yours
And I believe
I believe
What You say of me
I believe
Oh, I believe
Yes, I believe
What You say of me
Oh, I believe