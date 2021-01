Ykons, un groupe liégeois sort un nouveau single Sequoia Trees

YKONS - SEQUOIA TREES - 27/01/2021 - Sequoia Trees - first single of YKONS' EP « In Minor Circle », scheduled for release in May 2021. SPOTIFY:https://open.spotify.com/artist/37j8wAQ4dudi8EIUL32hk1?si=OwTti-RAQKitvBdHQdTYhw FCB: https://www.facebook.com/YKONSOFFICIALBELGIUM INTSA:https://www.instagram.com/ykons_official/?hl=fr SITE: http://www.ykons.com Casting: Bérénice Lauwers (dancer) - Robin Detilleux Realized by Renaud Godart & Yann Vanchaze Produced by Ykons & Check Check Music Poduction Video by Jessy Rahier & Jordan Lobue Publishing : Team For Action. -SEQUOIA TREES- Composed by YKONS and Thibaud Demey Lyrics: Yann Vanchaze - Renaud Godart YKONS are Renaud Godart (Godich), Yann Vanchaze, Dave Modave, Pit Loffet, Bernard Delvenne, Benoit Marcq Recorded at Rec'n'Roll (Brussels) by Charles de Schutter Mixed by Charles de Schutter Mastering by The Bakery Mastering Studio (Los Angeles) Label: Blue Milk Record Management Benelux : Olivier Noël, mailto : noel.oli@icloud.com Press : Marc Radelet, mailto : mradelet@infonie.be Booking : Sunny Weeks Production YKONS is a belgian indie pop band. Lyrics: Stars were shining Through my leaves You are here with me Turning my wishes into dreams I can’t hear your voice Anymore It’s getting blurry It will only remain in my sleep I’m a believer You’re a great a liar It’s starting to show You will sure suffer As you come closer and the world knows I've been searching it for so long The mighty liar Painted in gold Don’t believe in The Liar Painted in Gold The sun lights up And makes me fly Over sequoia trees The rain draws a path to the East I don’t hear your voice anymore You’re too far indeed Joy is being sucked away from me I’m a believer You’re a great a liar It’s starting to show And you will sure suffer When the whole world knows What you’re up to