Typh BARROW et Céline DION font l'actualité musicale de cette semaine!

LYRICS: I try to give all myself to you But before I can get there Got parts of me I'm trying to lose Yeah I got my own imperfections I got my own set of scars to hide I got my own imperfections I can't hold your heart when I'm fixing mine, so Give it up give it up I ain't gonna save you Give it up, give it up now Give it up, give it up I ain't gonna save you Give it up, give it up now Cause I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections Yeah I got my own I got my own Hold on, not tryna put you on the shelf But before I could love you I need to learn to love myself Cause I got my own imperfections I got my own set of scars to hide I got my own imperfections I can't hold your heart when I'm fixing mine, so Give it up, give it up I ain't gonna save you Give it up, give it up now Give it up, give it up I ain't gonna save you Give it up give it up now Cause I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections Yeah I got my own I got my own They're part of me, and you are too And I don't really wanna choose Can you love them the way that I love you? They make me who I am today And they won't ever go away Can you love them the way that I love you? Cause I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections I got my own imperfections Yeah I got my own I got my own Before I can love you I need to learn to love myself Before I can trust you I need to learn to trust myself