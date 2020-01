Le chanteur "The Weeknd" dévoile une nouvelle chanson, Blinding Lights

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Lyrics) - 20/01/2020 ???? Welcome to Paradise ???? Your Home For The Best Urban Music With Lyrics! The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Lyrics / Lyric Video brought to you by Urban Paradise ⏬ Download The Weeknd - Blinding Lights here: http://theweeknd.co/blindinglightsYD ⚡️ No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch.. ???? Click the bell to stay updated on the best Lyrics / Lyric Videos from Urban Paradise! ✅ Follow all the music from Paradise Music on Spotify Playlists here! https://open.spotify.com/user/wavemusicyt ▶️ Urban Paradise https://www.instagram.com/urbanparadiseyt https://www.facebook.com/Urban-Paradise-1204607193011128/ https://twitter.com/urbanparadiseyt ▶️ The Weeknd https://instagram.com/theweeknd https://twitter.com/theweeknd https://facebook.com/theweeknd https://snapchat.com/add/theweeknd https://shz.am/the-weeknd https://www.theweeknd.com http://theweeknd.co/subscribeYD ......... ???? Lyrics: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights [Intro: The Weeknd] Yeah [Verse 1: The Weeknd] I've been tryna call I've been on my own for long enough Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe I'm going through withdrawals You don't even have to do too much You can turn me on with just a touch, baby [Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd] I look around and Sin City's cold and empty (Oh) No one's around to judge me (Oh) I can't see clearly when you're gone [Chorus: The Weeknd] I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust Hey, hey, hey [Verse 2: The Weeknd] I'm running out of time 'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh [Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd] The city's cold and empty (Oh) No one's around to judge me (Oh) I can't see clearly when you're gone [Chorus: The Weeknd] I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust [Bridge: The Weeknd] I'm just calling back to let you know (Back to let you know) I could never say it on the phone (Say it on the phone) Will never let you go this time (Ooh) [Chorus: The Weeknd] I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch Hey, hey, hey Hey, hey, hey [Outro: The Weeknd] I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch ......... ????‍???? If you like "The Weeknd - Blinding Lights" check out these other tracks: - The Weeknd - Heartless (Lyrics) - Elley Duhé - GOOD DIE YOUNG (Lyrics) - SAYGRACE - Doin' Too Much (Lyrics) - Tara - Out of My Head (Lyrics) - pre kai ro - Baby Boy (Lyrics) ......... Picture credit ???? Lucas França https://www.instagram.com/lfr4nc4 ......... ????‍???? Share The Weeknd - Blinding Lights with your friends! https://youtu.be/KAB0vC2RDww Tags #TheWeeknd #BlindingLights #UrbanParadise #Urban #ParadiseMusic #WaveMusic #Music #Vocals #Lyrics #TopHits #Hits #LyricVideo #PopHits