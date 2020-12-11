Jean-Luc, presque en duo avec Patrick Bruel sur "Aucun regret"

Jean-Luc Fonck était d'humeur sensible à l'approche des fêtes. Le chanteur et chroniqueur du 8/9 s'est confié sur une ancienne relation dans l'émission... pour laquelle il n'a Aucun regret et le tout presqu'en duo avec Patrick Bruel.
Jean-Luc Fonck n'est plus à présenter en Belgique. Mais l'artiste n'est pas encore assez connu en France pour que Patrick Bruel, invité le même matin dans Le 8/9 pour évoquer son album live Ce soir... ensemble, le connaisse.
C'est désormais chose faite puisqu'après avoir surpris l'animatrice française Églantine Éméyé avec Mais, mais, mais, c'est donc Patrick Bruel qui a découvert stupéfait l'univers musical de l'artiste belge. Le chanteur français a accompagné avec beaucoup d'amusement le refrain de la nouvelle chanson de notre Jean-Luc national sur Aucun regret, tout comme les autres chroniqueurs de l'émission.
De quoi envisager un duo sur scène avec Patrick le 13 juin lors de son concert à Forest National ? Le chanteur approuve d'emblée : "Ah mais vraiment. La chanson est super, je vais découvrir le reste de l'œuvre. Il y a des allures de Renaud par moment et c'est super parce que en effet c'est drôle et il y un effet décalé et il y a évidemment de l'émotion". Jean-Luc Fonck a alors prévenu : "Je viendrai à Forest, on en reparlera".
Le chroniqueur devait replacer cette fois les mots Anniversaire, Torremolinos, Noël et Liberté dans sa chanson du vendredi qui lui ont été imposés par les auditeurs ayant participé au Kidivrai.
Les paroles de "Aucun regret"
J’ETAIS EN TRAIN DE BOIRE UN VERRE
A TORREMOLINOS
POUR FETER UN ANNIVERSAIRE
CELUI DE NOTRE DIVORCE`
C’EST QUAND J’AI VU BLANCHE NEIGE
DANSER NUE DANS SON CARROSSE
QUE JE ME SUIS DIT QU’IL FALLAIT
MOINS BOIRE - DIMINUER LA DOSE
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON
LA PREMIERE FOIS QUE JE T’AI VUE
TU ETAIS LA DEVANT MES YEUX
SI T’AVAIS ETE DERRIERE JE N’TAURAIS PAS VUE
ET SANS DOUTE QUE C’EUT ETE MIEUX
C’ETAIT A NOEL A AMSTERDAM
QUE JE T’AI FAIT LE COUP DE LA PANNE
TU N’TES MEME PAS RENDUE COMPTE - C’EST IDIOT
QU’Y A PAS D’MOTEUR SUR UN VELO
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON
….
LE JOUR OU T’ES PARTIE
IL M’A FALLU TRES LONGTEMPS
POUR VOIR QUE T’ETAIS PLUS LA
ET PUIS OUF - SOULAGEMENT
JE M’SUIS ACH’TE UN DVD
C’ETAIT UN TRUC OLE OLE
J’AI DECOUVERT LA LIBERTE
ET PUIS PO PO PO PO PO PO
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON
AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD
AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON
La chanson de Jean-Luc c'est tous les vendredis dans Le 8/9
Pour plus d'humour belgo-belge avec Jean-Luc Fonck, retrouvez sa chanson tous les vendredis dans Le 8/9 en radio sur VivaCité et en télévision sur la Une.