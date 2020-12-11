Jean-Luc, presque en duo avec Patrick Bruel sur "Aucun regret"

De quoi envisager un duo sur scène avec Patrick le 13 juin lors de son concert à Forest National ? Le chanteur approuve d'emblée : "Ah mais vraiment. La chanson est super, je vais découvrir le reste de l'œuvre. Il y a des allures de Renaud par moment et c'est super parce que en effet c'est drôle et il y un effet décalé et il y a évidemment de l'émotion". Jean-Luc Fonck a alors prévenu : "Je viendrai à Forest, on en reparlera".

Jean-Luc Fonck était d'humeur sensible à l'approche des fêtes. Le chanteur et chroniqueur du 8/9 s'est confié sur une ancienne relation dans l'émission... pour laquelle il n'a Aucun regret et le tout presqu'en duo avec Patrick Bruel.

J’ETAIS EN TRAIN DE BOIRE UN VERRE

A TORREMOLINOS

POUR FETER UN ANNIVERSAIRE

CELUI DE NOTRE DIVORCE`

C’EST QUAND J’AI VU BLANCHE NEIGE

DANSER NUE DANS SON CARROSSE

QUE JE ME SUIS DIT QU’IL FALLAIT

MOINS BOIRE - DIMINUER LA DOSE

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON

LA PREMIERE FOIS QUE JE T’AI VUE

TU ETAIS LA DEVANT MES YEUX

SI T’AVAIS ETE DERRIERE JE N’TAURAIS PAS VUE

ET SANS DOUTE QUE C’EUT ETE MIEUX

C’ETAIT A NOEL A AMSTERDAM

QUE JE T’AI FAIT LE COUP DE LA PANNE

TU N’TES MEME PAS RENDUE COMPTE - C’EST IDIOT

QU’Y A PAS D’MOTEUR SUR UN VELO

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON

….

LE JOUR OU T’ES PARTIE

IL M’A FALLU TRES LONGTEMPS

POUR VOIR QUE T’ETAIS PLUS LA

ET PUIS OUF - SOULAGEMENT

JE M’SUIS ACH’TE UN DVD

C’ETAIT UN TRUC OLE OLE

J’AI DECOUVERT LA LIBERTE

ET PUIS PO PO PO PO PO PO

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON NON NON NON NON

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON

AUCUN REGRET - AUCUN REMORD

AUCUN REGRET - NON NON NON NON