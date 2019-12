Écoutez le nouveau single de Milow en live dans "le 8-9"

Milow - Lay Your Worry Down (feat. Matt Simons) - Official Music Video - 09/12/2019 Milow - Lay Your Worry Down (feat. Matt Simons) - Official Music Video For more info: https://umg.lnk.to/milowftmattsimons_layyourworrydown Follow Milow here: http://www.milow.com https://www.facebook.com/MilowOfficial https://www.instagram.com/MilowOfficial https://www.twitter.com/Milow http://spoti.fi/1VjQKow Follow Matt Simons here: https://www.facebook.com/mattsimonsmusicpage https://www.instagram.com/mattsimonsmusic https://www.twitter.com/mattsimons LYRICS: You fight like hell but you’re barely alive Work so hard just trying to survive Head’s under water and your hands are tied, I know Dream so big eyes are wide That’s the kinda life that I can’t provide It breaks my heart how you feel tonight, I know Lean into me with your back and your mind Lean into me when you’re broken inside Ooh lay your worry down Lay your worry down Lay your worry down on me Ooh lay your worry down Lay your worry down Lay your worry down on me On the run but we’re never there Take no time coming up for air There’s a deeper feeling that this life’s not fair, I know Dream so big and feel so small Fight while you’re sinking like a cannonball Wonder if it makes any difference at all, I know Lean into me with your back and your mind Lean into me no reason to hide Ooh lay your worry down Lay your worry down Lay your worry down on me Ooh lay your worry down Lay your worry down Lay your worry down on me Lean into me When the light can’t be found When everything’s lost And your heart’s on the ground Lean into me lay it all down CREDITS: London Shoot: Director: Zeb Daemen DOP: Rik Zang Production Manager: Anais Raes Camera assistant: Carlo Vera Actors: Skate Couple: Elise Çilek + Siebert Glele Gay Couple: Maurits Duran + Manuel De Castro Baquero Musician: Jonas Hosbond Studio Shoot: Director: Zeb Daemen DOP: Frederic Van Zandycke Production Assistant: Stien De Rudder Focus Puller: Vincent Aaron Segers Data Handler: Tom Gineyts Gaffer: Michael Swennen Electician: Andries Vandegucht Key Grip: Hans Reynaerts Make up: Stefan Ralbovsky Post Production: Editor: Stijn Deconinck Color grading: Frank Temmerman @ Caviar Post Titles / Online: Xavier Arijs 16mm Lab: Studio L’Equipe Thanks to: Avner & Elmor Lustig BFC Caviar Caviar Post Studio L’equipe An Island Records Release; (P) & (C) 2018 Homerun Records, under exclusive license to Universal Music GmbH #Milow #MattSimons #LayYourWorryDown Music video by Milow performing Lay Your Worry Down. © 2018 Homerun Records, under exclusive license to Universal Music GmbH http://vevo.ly/26VRgW